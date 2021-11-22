Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries ist für uns seit langem eine absolute Anlaufstelle für Gaming-Headsets, egal ob es um Konsolenoptionen oder PC-Spiele geht, und es gibt zuverlässig tolle Angebote für Verkaufsveranstaltungen wie den Black Friday.

Dieses Mal ist es 50 Prozent günstiger als das Arctis 3 bei Amazon UK , ein kabelgebundenes Headset, das mit so ziemlich jedem Gerät funktioniert, das über eine 3,5-mm-Kopfhörerbuchse verfügt.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

