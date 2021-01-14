60 wahnsinnig nette Fotos von Kabeln, die in eine Galerie für moderne Kunst gehören

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Es gibt eine bestimmte Art von IT-Mitarbeitern, die einen tiefen Fetisch für alles Ordentliche haben.

Das Ergebnis ist ein Serverraum mit Hunderten von Kabeln, die ordentlich organisiert, kabelgebunden und in perfekten Winkeln manipuliert sind. Das Ergebnis ist nicht nur ästhetisch ansprechend, sondern auch technisch praktisch.

Wir haben einige der besten Bilder dieser meisterhaft gepflegten Kabel für Sie zusammengestellt. Vielleicht etwas Inspiration, während Sie drinnen festsitzen und nichts Besseres zu tun haben?

Retro-Gaming-Setup

Perhaps the neatest gaming setup you've ever seen. This image not only features some next level cable management, it also includes all manner of retro gaming machines. Don't believe us? Just take a look at the shelf above the TV.

Subtiles Gaming-Setup

This neat gamer went entirely the other way with their cable management. Going as far as installing not one, but two gaming machines on the back of their TV and keeping all the cables nice and neat and out of sight. Seems like a great way to sneak a new device into the house without your other half noticing as well.

Nationales Labor fr Energietechnologie

This cable porn comes from the National Energy Technology Laboratory, part of the U.S. Department of Energy. It's good to see that even Government bodies take cable management seriously.

Barcelona Super Computer

This super-computer is a superb work of art, you can tell this setup means serious business.

Pathtrack installieren

This copper colour wiring seems to give the impression of metal pipework and electrical/data wiring coming together in perfect unison.

Winzige Leiterplattenverkabelung

This tiny circuit board wiring shows that cable management is a fine art, even at the tiniest level.

Mikroverkabelung

This neat wiring could easily be present in your phone or tablet. Tiny attention to detail ensuring the best results from our digital world.

Geflochtene Kabel vom CERN

It's no surprise that CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, needs some serious cabling to keep their research running.

Wei und Blau ist gut fr dich

To the keen eye, this cabling boasts both velcro ties and zip ties to keep the cables neat and tidy and drive the cable porn enthusiasts insane.

Rechenzentrum

Ceiling wiring racks help keep these neat cables out of view at this datacenter which you could argue is a shame, but it's certainly neat and practical.

Wohnzimmervergngen

Neat and tidy cables don't just belong in the workplace, here a piece of ethernet cabling has been turned into a work of art rather than just an eye-sore.

Mildes Gelb

Bright yellow cabling curls and curves in satisfying ways, taking data off to where it's needed most.

Googles TensorFlow Cloud Service

A photo from behind the scenes at the inner workings of Google's mammoth machine. This wiring is part of the machinery used for machine learning, so you can imagine the data that passes through these wires.

Mittlere grne Kabelmaschine

We're green with envy. This insanely neat cabling is a joy to behold.

Klein aber fein

This wiring is from a self-built PC and shows the dedication to cable management and neatness these enthusiasts have when building their own machines.

Ein Regenbogen von Kabeln

This Redditor attempted to create a rainbow out of their cabling and the outcome is as neat as it is colourful.

Treppenhausjagd

This overhead pipework is pleasantly neat and easy on the eye. We wonder how many people take the time to stop and look up when walking down these twisting corridors.

Lila Regenbogen

These neat and arching cables clearly took hours of meticulous work to put together. You have to admire the handiwork and the dedication to cable perfection.

Bis zum Himmel

This is some seriously impressive wiring, wiring that even God would be proud of. A tubular mass of wires take all the data up through the ceiling to where it's needed.

Sauberkeit des Stromkabels

This photo had Redditors arguing as the angle of the photo makes it look like the cables are going in the wrong holes. Even the internet can't be calmed by simple neat cabling and zip ties.

So viele Farben

So many colours and such precision all in one place.

Serviceschleife

A mass of cables loop their way down a ladder, neatly tied and kept in place.

Interlaced Wahnsinn

A couple more colours and we'd almost have a rainbow of wiring in this photo.

Lila Paradies

Thick batches of purple cable neatly line the walls of this rack. You can only imagine the amount of time and effort that went into this setup.

Wahnsinniges Kabelmanagement

Another neat snap of perfectionist level cable management. Again, this one had Redditors arguing about whether there were enough cable ties being used or too many.

Top-Down-Verkabelung

Neat cabling with curves flows down like a waterfall of data. Magnificent and intricate.

Kabel oder Sigkeiten?

This colourful wiring could just as easily be mistaken for candy cane.

Digitale TV-Verkabelung

This is what it looks like when someone with a high attention to detail wires an apartment building for digital television signals all originating from a single dish.

Rohrleitungen, auf die man stolz sein kann

Neatness isn't just for cabling. The organisation of this pipework is as admirable as it is beautiful.

Kabel als Kunst

This one looks more like a work of art than a photo of technology it's just that neat and tidy. There's no denying the symmetry is pleasing to the eye.

Lila Kabel Porno

This magnificent purple cabling is likely co-axial cables neatly arranged on the inside of a mobile broadcasting truck. A magnificent feat of cabling and tremendous use of cable ties.

Sauberkeit des Stromzhlers

This is a transformer rated electric meter for a 2000 Amp service. A neat piece of work by the installer on a powerful bit of kit.

Die Cat5-o-9-Schwnze

A bored network admin has turned some CAT5 cable into a cat o' nine tails. This photo gives a whole new meaning to the term "cable porn".

Der ernsthaft gepflegte Serverraum

Photographer Alejandro Cynowicz says he hates cables, but their company takes the matter of neat cabling extremely seriously.

Erfundene Leitungen

This beautiful pipework made its way onto Reddit under /r/conduitporn/ and shows that it's not just wiring that people get obsessive about.

Bunte Vervollstndigung

You can almost feel the satisfaction of a job well done when looking at this photo taken at the end of a completed cabling mission. Neat and tidy and everything in its correct place.

Deutsche Effizienz

This cabling and pipework dates back to the 1930's and hails from Germany. It's no surprise to see the Germans being as efficient with their pipework as they are with everything else. Everything in its place and a place for everything.

Kurvenreiche Verkabelung

You have to admire this curvaceous cabling, magnificent lines and a high attention to detail.

Baby Rack

It might be tiny compared to some of the other racks we've seen, but the cabling here is still impressive.

Das Internet

This photo is simply labelled "the internet" but despite the neatness, we're not too sure there are enough cables here to hold the whole internet.

Alle Farben des Internets

Wonderful domestic wiring captured in a simple photo of a number of ethernet cables neatly arranged on their journey from the home broadband router.

Kabelmanagement ist eine Kunst

Seeing this cable management, Redditor Bitwaba commented "Cable management is an art, but if to maintain it you have to be an artist, then you're making it more complicated than it should be." This single comment sums up almost all the photos in this article.

Mehradriges Stromkabel

This multi core power cabling shows that even power cables can be neatly organised.

Das Video-Routing erfordert ebenfalls eine saubere Verkabelung

Even video streaming and routing needs neat cabling. This Redditor is understandably impressed with their work and with good cause too.

Liebe zum Detail

From massively neat and satisfying cable constructions down to tiny works of art like this. Cable management beauty is everywhere. This photo shows the results of a fine piece of working hardware modding a PlayStation 2. Neat cabling running away from the freshly installed chip.

4 Arbeitstage

This impressive mass of cables apparently took Reddit user T---Ham four days to put together this neatly. He said there were at least 378 cables in this setup and his hands were raw by the end, but oh boy was it worth it.

TV-Produktionsniveaus von fantastisch

This incredibly beautiful cable view shows a mass of cables being used at a large TV production facility. A total of 576 ports filled with all the necessary neat cables.

Serviceschleifen

Some might argue that this is unnecessary and some of it could have been done out of sight, but we have to admire the craftsmanship of these service loops. Wonderfully neat and organised cables separated and controlled in the most magnificent of ways.

Die Wolke

Is this what the cloud really looks like? A magnificent view of cable heaven.

Ein Musikinstrument

Where most of these tidy cable images involve great swathes of cables being neatly tied and bundled together, this one went the other way. This image comes from Facebook's offices and shows a cable setup that looks like it could be played like a musical instrument.

Vorher und nachher

Many of these images feature some seriously neat cabling, but you rarely get to see any insight into the level of effort that goes into these photos. Well, now you can as this Redditor has shown off what the cable mess looked like originally before they "fixed" it. This fine craftsmanship took six hours of human effort to complete.

PC-Spieler machen es am besten

As PC gamers and builders ourselves, we can always appreciate a bit of neat cable management when it comes to a gaming PC build. This Redditor is clearly a master of sleeved cables and zip ties. It's stunning.

Mobile Verkabelung freigelegt

A snap of a mobile broadcasting van captured at the London Marathon. Exposed wiring and innards no doubt help with air flow and cooling during the hot days.

Die ordentliche grne Maschine

This sort of cabling gets the wiring nerds arguing about what a nightmare it would be if a single cable needed replacing.

Kartierte Kunst

This work of cable art looks like someone tried to map out the London underground using power cables and wall tacks.

Ordentlich und bunt

When airflow is important, there's even more value to neat wiring than just being easy on the eye.

Barcelona Super Computer

Super-computing in Barcelona is serious business.

Mehr mildes Gelb

There seems to be a theme with these cable enthusiasts with a passion for yellow cables.

Vorher und nachher

Sie sehen nicht oft die Vorher- und Nachher-Ergebnisse dieser Kabelaufräumarbeiten. Wir empfehlen , auch die Hintergrundgeschichte zu lesen, da sie zeigt, warum diese Arbeit so wichtig ist, wenn wichtige Dienste auf Systemfunktionen beruhen. Wenn eine Sache (oder mehrere Dinge) schief gehen, kann das Finden und Reparieren ein Albtraum in einem Durcheinander von unbeschrifteten Kabeln sein.

Hier musste eine Notfall-Veterinärklinik aus den Tiefen der IT-Hölle gerettet werden, da ihr Netzwerk ausgefallen war und sie gezwungen waren, auf Papier und Stift anstatt auf ihre wertvollen Systeme zurückzugreifen.

Filmleistung

Obwohl dieses Bild vielleicht nicht so zufriedenstellend oder farbig ist wie andere Fotos auf dieser Liste, ist es dennoch interessant. Es zeigt die Stromkabel, die für den Betrieb eines Filmsets erforderlich sind, die gesamte Beleuchtung und alles andere, was benötigt wird, benötigt offensichtlich viel Strom und das bedeutet viele Kabel und potenzielle Gesundheitsrisiken, wenn sie nicht gut verwaltet werden.

