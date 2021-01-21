25 erstaunliche Luftbilder mit einer neuen Perspektive der Welt

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - In einer Reihe von Fotografien mit dem Titel "Flatland" verwendet der türkische Künstler und Fotomanipulator Aydın Büyüktaş eine Sammlung von Luftbildern, um diese Bilder zu erstellen, die der Welt eine neue Perspektive geben.

Aydın Büyüktaş sagt, dass er die erste Inspiration für diesen Stil der Fotografie aus dem Buch " Flatland: Eine Romanze vieler Dimensionen " von Edwin Abbott erhalten hat, in dem die Verbindung von Dimensionen und der Übergang zwischen ihnen unter dem Gesichtspunkt der Geometrie untersucht werden.

Büyüktaş nahm die zum Nachdenken anregenden Ideen aus dem Buch und machte sich daran, eine Reihe von Fotografien zu erstellen, um diese Konzepte visuell darzustellen.

Im Jahr 2017 begann Büyüktaş mit der sorgfältigen Planung seiner Reise. Es dauerte zwei Monate, um die perfekten Stellen für die von ihm geplanten Bilder zu finden. Mit Google Earth durchsuchte er die USA nach verschiedenen Orten, die am Ende 45 Drehorte und erstaunliche 10.000 Meilen abdecken würden.

Das Aufnehmen der Fotos dauerte ungefähr einen Monat und viele Reisen durch Arizona, Texas, Kalifornien und New Mexico. Jedes der Bilder, die Sie in dieser Sammlung sehen, ist eine Kombination aus etwa 18 bis 20 Drohnenfotos, die sorgfältig zusammengefügt wurden, um eine geschwungene Collage der Landschaft zu erstellen.

Wanderland

Dieses Bild stammt aus Tucson, Arizona und wurde mit Google Earth Studio erstellt . Die Verwendung von Googles Bildern, um diese Art von Kunst aus einem Flugplatz verlassener Flugzeuge zu erstellen, ist sicherlich ein interessanter Anwendungsfall und einer mit einigen ziemlich coolen Ergebnissen.

Rote Hgel auf der Strae

No doubt taken on one of his many road trips across the States to take these photos, this image captures the iconically classic American highway stretching off into the distance. The classic long and straight American road now has a vertigo-inducing curve to it that complements the surrounding hillsides.

Schrottplatz

As far as the eye can see a graveyard of ageing cars stretches off in every direction. This photo gives the impression of a gravity defying world where the cars refuse to budge despite being on an incline that would make them fall, bump and crash into each other.

Erntezeit

This image captures a farmer in the middle of his harvest and gives a nod to the vastness of the American landscape with arable land available in masses outside the massive Cities.

Verlassene Werke

Leider haben es nicht alle Bilder von Aydin in die Flatland 2-Serie geschafft. Sogar diejenigen, die nicht beeindruckend waren und Bilder einer anderen Welt heraufbeschwören. In diesem Fall scheint ein Zug der Schwerkraft zu trotzen, da er sich in die Ferne erstreckt, mehr Wagen, als Sie leicht zählen können, und sich in den Weltraum krümmt.

Interstate

The World's largest rollercoaster would have some stiff competition if this road really sloped off at this angle. Billboards stretch off skywards bombarding motorists with adverts to distract them from the boredom of the long commute onwards and upwards.

Parkplatz leeren

We can only dream of finding a car park this empty. Park your car anywhere you like, just do so at your own risk and be sure to put your handbrake on.

Bauernhof in der Wste

Back from the ultra-urban to the extremities of rural America. Another lone farmhouse sits at the end of a long desert road.

Bauernhof und Autobahn

Here rural and urban collide as a massive interstate road cuts through peaceful farmland.

Bauernhof mit Ballen

Is this the American dream? A large farmhouse at the end of a private road surrounded by idyllic farmland as far as the eye can see. We're not sure we'd want our house at this gradient though.

Zughof

Thousands of train carriages sit idly in this enormous trainyard. A mass of industry prepped and ready to deliver goods at a moments notice.

Wstenbahn

Striking colours and a wonderful sunset helps throw a magnificent shadow on these train carriages as they roll off into the beyond. We'd hate to see the speed a runaway train would gather on these rails.

Rote Strae

The heat of the desert perfectly represented in a single image. Dry and desolate land surrounds a tarmac road cracked and burnt by the neverending sun. A solitary car races down the road towards us, we hope his brakes are good.

American Football Feld

We'd imagine a game of American football would be far more challenging with this sort of incline on the field and would certainly work in one team's favour.

Verlassenes Gewchshaus

Broken dreams and wasted land, this collage of an abandoned Greenhouse is as mesmerising as it is sad. What's the story behind this empty grow house?

Brcke

A bridge over the Colorado River curves off into the distance. In any other photograph, you might be forgiven for thinking the bridge was simply raising up to give way to river-borne traffic.

Kuhfarm

In this topsy-turvy world, we'd imagine cow tipping would quickly become cow rolling. In fact, we're impressed to see these bovine creatures managing to remain upright in the first place.

Another testament to the sheer scale and might of American agriculture. This image captures hundreds of cows grazing and milling about wondering what the buzzing noise from the drone could be.

Friedhof

With these photographs, Aydın Büyüktaş manages to give us a new perspective on the world. Here an otherwise sad reminder of mortality somehow manages to appear beautiful and mystifying.

Baseballfeld

Jaunty angles of a baseball field in a perspective you're never likely to see in real life. We'd like to see how pitchers performed at this gradient.

Kindergarten

With each collage, the artist seemingly captures the different aspects of the American way of life - agriculture, industry, commerce and travel. Here thousands of plants stretch off into the distance breathing life-giving oxygen into the twisted dimension they inhabit.

Steinbruch

With aerial photographs of this Quarry, Aydın Büyüktaş conjures images of a giant machine of industry, unrelenting in its quest for minerals and materials for the furtherance of mankind.

Wasserstraen

Auf diesen Fotos trotzen nicht nur Autos, Züge und Maschinen der Schwerkraft, sondern auch Wasser und Boote. Dieses wunderbar surreale Bild spielt den Augen wie das andere einen Streich und ergibt einen herrlichen Blick auf die Umgebung.

Stadtbilder Vitra vorstellen

Abgesehen von der ungewöhnlichen Kurve in der Perspektive bieten diese Bilder eine andere Sache, die sie für sich haben, ist die schiere Vielfalt der fotografierten Landschaften. Einen Moment eine Straße, dann einen Fluss, dann eine Bahnstrecke. Hier scheinen einige alte menschliche Strukturen vor unseren Augen zusammenzubrechen.

Verschraubt

Wir mögen dieses hier, nicht nur, weil es wie alle anderen fantastisch aussieht, sondern auch, weil es so aussieht, als würde das Land an Ort und Stelle gehalten und der Schwerkraft mit einem im Vordergrund festgeschraubten Schmetterlingsbolzen getrotzt.

Paralleluniversen

Eine Pause von Flatland kommt in Form einer weiteren Serie von Aydın Büyüktaşs Fotos. Diese Bilder, die als Paralleluniversen 2 bekannt sind, erzeugen eine wunderbare Vision unserer Welt. Hier sieht es so aus, als würde ein großer Wolkenkratzer den Himmel hochhalten und dort oben ist eine Welt, die nur unerreichbar ist.

Schreiben von Adrian Willings.