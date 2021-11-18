Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Die Verkäufe am Black Friday nehmen zu, und das ist ein Deal für das Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, eines der beliebtesten Falthandys des Jahres 2021.

Das Telefon von Samsung wurde entwickelt, um Falttechnologie erschwinglicher zu machen – und mit einem großen Rabatt ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt, um das Z Flip 3 zu kaufen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - 150 € sparen Das Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 verwendet die neueste Faltdisplay-Technologie, um ein 6,7-Zoll-Display in Ihrer Tasche zu verstauen, mit dem zusätzlichen Vorteil der gesamten mobilen Erfahrung von Samsung. Jetzt sind es nur noch 799€. zum angebot

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

