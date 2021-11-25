Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Holen Sie sich die Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam zum niedrigsten Preis aller Zeiten an diesem Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Um Millionen von Menschen zu helfen, die täglich von zu Hause aus arbeiten und Videokonferenzen durchführen, hat Razer Anfang 2021 eine Webcam namens Kiyo Pro eingeführt. Jetzt ist dieselbe Webcam mit einem großen Rabatt für den Black Friday erhältlich, was sie nicht nur günstiger, sondern auch zum niedrigsten Preis aller Zeiten macht.

Auch das Razer Kiyo Pro lässt sich nicht lumpen. Es handelt sich um eine 2,1-Megapixel-Kamera, die 1080p-Filmmaterial mit bis zu 60 Bildern pro Sekunde (oder bis zu 30 fps im HDR-Modus) aufnehmen kann.

Razer Kiyo Pro – Sparen Sie £ 111/$ 100

Der Kiyo Pro ist vollgepackt mit Funktionen, die Ihnen gefallen werden. Ein tolles Upgrade für Ihr Home-Office oder Ihren Gaming-Bereich.

The Kiyo Pro works with Razer's Synapse software, allowing you to adjust the field of view between 103, 90, and 80 degrees. Other features include a privacy cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The only thing it's missing, in our opinion, is a built-in ring light. But Razer makes it seem like the camera's Sony 1/2.8-inch IMX327 sensor is well suited for dim lighting. 

The Kiyo Pro usually costs $200, which is $100 more than the standard Kiyo. But now it's nicely discount it's much more appealing.

It isn't exactly cheap for a webcam that doesn't support a built-in light or even 4K video capture and Windows Hello. It is a Razer product, however, so we suspect it'll still be one of the more in-demand, premium webcams available.

For a closer look at the best webcams on the market for video calls, check out Pocket-lint's guide here. There is a lot of competition out there to consider, including options from well-established players such as Logitech and Microsoft.

Schreiben von Maggie Tillman. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 23 February 2021.
