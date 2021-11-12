Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Die vorweihnachtlichen Black Friday-Verkäufe sind da – und das bedeutet, dass es einige großartige Angebote für microSD- und SD-Karten für Android-Smartphones, Kameras oder die Nintendo Switch gibt.

Der Black Friday fällt 2021 auf den 26. November, gefolgt vom Cyber Monday am 29. November. Um die besten Angebote zu erhalten, müssen Sie herausfinden, wonach Sie suchen, und die Preise ab November im Auge behalten.

Where are the best TV deals on Black Friday?

US SD card retailers

UK SD card retailers

We're going to be highlighting many of the best deals around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period below, based on the US and UK. You can quick-jump to the section you want with the links below.

UK Black Friday SD card deals | US Black Friday SD card deals

Best US Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-Karte – nur 21,25 $ Wenn Sie nach einem perfekten Switch-Partner suchen, was ist besser als eine offizielle Nintendo-lizenzierte SD-Karte von SanDisk? Dieses in Rot gehaltene Mushroom-Emblem hat eine attraktive rote Farbe, bietet 128 GB Speicherplatz und ist mit 39% Rabatt auf den ursprünglichen Preis auch ein Schnäppchenpreis. zum angebot

PNY Pro Elite 256 GB SD-Karte - nur 34,99 $ Suchen Sie eine SD-Karte in voller Größe zu einem vernünftigen Preis? Die Pro Elite PNY-Karte ist eine UHS-I-Karte mit anständiger Geschwindigkeit, die HD-Videos problemlos verarbeiten kann. Es hat auch 19% Rabatt, was den Preis für eine 256-GB-Karte sehr vernünftig macht. zum angebot

Best UK Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-Karte - nur 19,99 € Wenn Sie nach einem perfekten Switch-Partner suchen, was ist besser als eine offizielle Nintendo-lizenzierte SD-Karte von SanDisk? Dieses Mushroom-Emblem bietet 128 GB Speicher und ist auch ein Schnäppchenpreis mit 51% Rabatt auf den ursprünglichen Angebotspreis. zum angebot

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128 GB SD-Karte - nur 23,49 € Auf der Suche nach einem SD-Karten-Schnäppchen in voller Größe? Diese SanDisk Extreme Pro bietet 45% Rabatt auf den üblichen Angebotspreis. Ideal zum Einstecken in Ihre Digitalkamera, um Stapel von Bildern oder HD-Videos aufzunehmen. zum angebot

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512 GB SD-Karte - 51% sparen Wenn Sie viel Speicherplatz auf einer Karte haben möchten, dann ist diese SD-Karte in voller Größe mit einem halben Terabyte ein großartiger Preis - zu weniger als dem halben Preis - und bringt ihren Preis auf 127,29 £. zum angebot

Why you need a microSD card

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a multimedia card for storage expansion, with the last of those nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s (V30) and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

That V30 speed is also fine for HD video capture, with the faster speeds (from V60/V90 UHS-II card types) aimed at vloggers and enthusiast videographers. The V90 cards cost a lot more money, but are much faster, designed for 4K or even 8K video capture at high bitrates - so most people won't need those unless for specific tasks.

A final word of warning: stick to the known brands when it comes to buying a card. Lexar, SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Panasonic, PNY are the most prominent and reliable. We've heard many a story about apparent knock-off cards in the market - those with naff names, typically - that offer far less storage capacity and/or speed when they arrive. We'll only highlight reliable sources in our deals.