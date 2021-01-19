34 verrückte Erfindungen, Sie werden nicht glauben, was Sie sehen werden

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Einige Erfindungen sind besser als andere, dann gibt es einige, die niemals das Licht der Welt erblicken sollten. Nun, vielleicht sollten sie es tun, wenn sie uns nur zum Lachen bringen wollen.

Von Solar-Bikinis bis hin zu nasengetragenen Stiften sind diese hier ein Schock. Designer auf der ganzen Welt haben Geräte entwickelt, die schockieren. Einige mögen tatsächlich von Nutzen sein, aber in der realen Welt werden sie jemals tatsächlich verwendet? In der Öffentlichkeit? Diese Entscheidung liegt bei Ihnen, also müssen Sie sehen, was da draußen ist. Einige davon können wir uns in der realen Welt außerhalb dieser Bilder wirklich nicht vorstellen.

Wir haben die lächerlichsten, verrücktesten, seltsamsten und geradezu seltsamsten Erfindungen gesammelt, die jemals gemacht oder erfunden wurden, wie den Solar Bikini, der die Sonnenstrahlen verwendet, um jedes angeschlossene Gerät mit Strom zu versorgen. Dank eines USB-Anschlusses kann ein Telefon aufgeladen werden, während Sie sich sonnen. Außerdem sehen Sie dank der harten Arbeit von Designer Andrew Schneider aus, als wären Sie aus der Zukunft. Nicht schlecht für 200 Dollar.

Viele davon können Sie nicht in die Hand nehmen, aber wahrscheinlich nicht, aber es gibt noch einige, die Sie kaufen können. Wenn Sie dies also als Ihre etwas abseits stehende Einkaufsliste behandeln möchten, entscheiden Sie sich dafür.

Massiere mich

Designed to work with a PSOne gamepad, the Massage Me, was supposed to let couples enjoy gaming together. By playing the game one partner would be massaging the other as he or she controls the modified game controller. How well this works we can't say, but if you want to give it a go you can make your own using these instructions.

Der Fliz

One way to overcome the discomfort of a bike saddle and unnatural motion of pedals is to add a harness to an over-frame with wheels. Obviously. Ideal for down hill speeds then just sort of run like a toddler when on the flat. How this isn't on every street yet is beyond us.

Nasenstift

Designer Dominic Wilcox came up with the Nose Stylus idea as a means to make multi-tasking even more effective. Looks were obviously less of a consideration, or perhaps he just really liked Clockwork Orange.

Metalldetektorsandalen

If you're already walking along the beach, why not have your footwear search for treasure for you? That must be the idea behind these. Who knows, maybe they've already made someone really rich – or got them arrested for looking like they've escaped house arrest.

Doryu 2-16 Kamera

This camera, from Doryu Camera Company, was created in 1954 as a police issue snapper that not only looked like a weapon but actually made a loud noise like a gun. Ahead of the game on police camera filming on the job, clearly. These are now really rare and one recently sold at auction for $25,000.

Innerer Selfie-Stick

This could be the grossest invention of all time. We don't even want to write words, you get the idea. Selfies have gone too far.

Vibrierende Jeans

If you cannot get enough of notifications and love the feeling of your pocket vibrating every time your phone gets an alert, then good news! These jeans and jean shorts are designed to vibrate when your phone does, for leg based thrills.

Eistte Rotator

Licking an ice cream. Hassle. Right? Not anymore thanks to the rotating cone that will move the ice cream so you can leave you tongue in one place – saving valuable calories.

Geschmacksverstrkende Gabeln

Taste enhancing forks that use scent to add a bit more to the sensation of eating. Perhaps these are for those that really can't cook?

Beauty And The Geek Keyboard Jeans

Dutch design student Erik de Nijs must hate carrying his keyboard around. So, rather than use a laptop, he's integrated a keyboard in his jeans. But not only that, these have a speaker and mouse too. These will set you back £250 for that particular look.

Pao Fit

This device might look like an ancient torture device but it's actually designed to work on your face fitness. The muscle toning device has even been endorsed by Christiano Ronaldo for his many Japanese fans.

Baby Mop

Your baby is already crawling all over the floor, why not put it to work? This onesie acts like a giant cleaning rag letting your little one learn the value of a day's hard work from a very, very young age.

MyFreeble

Hold hands across the world. This odd little guy mimics the hand holding across an internet connection. You squeeze yours and your child feels his one change like you're there holding his hand. That's not depressing at all.

Schneidebrett Vogelhuschen

Don't waste crumbs, feed them directly to the birds. This cutting board vents off the crumbs so you don't have to clear them away, the birds will do that for you. Good luck pumping that outside though.

Hamster Shredder

This is actually quite a good idea. The hamster runs on its wheel, which powers the shredder which turns your old documents into hamster bedding.

Schallgranate

This product was $15 on Firebox before being discontinued. We can imagine why. It's a noise grenade that could be the most annoying thing in the world.

Haustier Duschvorhang

Getting wet while cleaning an animal can be troublesome. So why not encase yourself in something that a murderer would wear while cleaning up a fresh kill?

Fingergabel

Don't act like gripping a fork isn't hard work. We all know it is and that's why the finger fork was born – of real need. Sure. Bung this £1.50 metallic stabber on your digit and eat away without all that grippy holding hassle.

Smartphone Duftdiffusor

The Scentee Smartphone Aroma Diffuser uses an app to diffuse a scent into the room around you. Perfect for setting the mood or just dealing with any nasty smells that have cropped up in the house.

iPhone Fan

Getting a bit hot and bothered in the summer months? How about a fan that's capable of plugging into your Apple iPhone. This gadget is tiny and a little bit crazy, after all, how are you going to hold and browse your device? Unless you use it upside down.

Eine seltsame Workstation

Back in the 70s designers were coming up with weird and wonderful seating arrangements for workers. This included insane things like this figure-hugging chair, built-in typewriter and even some earphones with extendable aerials. A vision of tech luxury for the time, but certainly a contender for our list.

Telefonhalter Tasse

Can't take your eyes off your small screen? Then this gadget probably looks appealing. It's a cup with a built-in smartphone holder. All you have to do is fill the cup with your favourite beverage, slip your smartphone into the straw holder and get to browsing and drinking

Ei Cuber

Because round eggs are far too natural and boring, clearly.

AirSticks

These gadgets are an unnecessary invention by Matt Benedetto. If you're always losing your Apple Airpods while also being a fiend for oriental food then the Airsticks might be the perfect solution for you.

"The perfect accessory for your Apple AirPods. Enjoy your favourite sushi on the go and never leave your chopsticks behind."

Verbundene Tampons

If a product isn't connected to your phone and measuring every aspect of your life, is it actually any good? These tampons send essential flow data to your phone so you're always in the know.

Ein intelligenter Regenschirm

This is a smart umbrella that lets you know when it's raining. Sounds utterly pointless, doesn't it? Well, maybe not as it does other things too - like notifying you if you've accidentally wandered off without it. This umbrella also has the ability to share data with other smart umbrellas for cloud sourcing data to ensure it's accurate.

Das Cyclomer

Der Cyclomer sollte das erste Amphibienfahrrad der Welt sein. Dieses seltsame und wundervoll aussehende Ding hatte hohle Räder, die gleichzeitig als Schwimmer dienten und in der Lage sein sollten, problemlos über Land und Wasser zu fahren. Als es 1932 in Paris, Frankreich, auf den Markt kam, war es weniger erfolgreich, da die Schwimmer auf beiden Oberflächen keine Traktion bekommen konnten und sich daher nie durchsetzten.

Unterwsche mit Blhungsfilterung

Dies sind Unterhosen für diejenigen, die unter einer beunruhigenden Menge an Trümpfen leiden. Das Unternehmen beschreibt sie am besten wie folgt:

"Shreddies preisgekrönte Kleidungsstücke zur Flatulenzfilterung bieten maximalen Komfort, klassisches Styling und Flatulenzfiltration. Egal, ob Sie unter übermäßiger Flatulenz leiden oder nur die Gewissheit eines geruchsfreien Windes wünschen, Shreddies sind die perfekte Lösung für Sie."

Also ja, wenn Sie sich Sorgen über das Gas machen, das aus Ihnen austritt, dann scheinen diese eine gute Idee zu sein. Eine Ernährungsumstellung könnte eine andere sein.

Haarige Strmpfe

Wenn Sie eine Frau sind, die es satt hat, in den Sommermonaten verwöhnt zu werden, ist dieses Produkt möglicherweise die Lösung, nach der Sie gesucht haben. Haariger Strumpf, der lustvolle Zuschauer abschreckt. Ein ziemlich buschiger Blick.

Schimmelbedeckte Sandwichbeutel

Wenn Sie wirklich gut darin sind, Sandwiches zuzubereiten, und Ihre Kollegen Ihr Mittagessen immer wieder aus dem Arbeitskühlschrank stehlen, scheint dies tatsächlich eine gute Erfindung zu sein. Ein Sandwichbeutel, der aussieht, als wäre er mit Schimmel bedeckt und verrottet. Einfach und doch effektiv. Eine genaue Betrachtung verrät das Spiel, wenn Sie darin frischen Salat und Schinken sehen.

Quacksalber fr Hunde

Wenn Ihr Hund ein bisschen unheilvoll ist und ein bisschen niedlicher aussehen muss, dann haben die Japaner Sie gedeckt. Diese Erfindung ist eine Hundemündung, die Ihren Hund wie eine Ente aussehen lässt, denn warum nicht?

Einrad-Motorrder

Monowheel-Motorräder sehen lächerlich aus und scheinen wahnsinnig gefährlich, unpraktisch und dumm zu sein. Als sie jedoch in den 1860er Jahren zum ersten Mal auftauchten, glaubte man, sie könnten ein echtes Transportmittel werden. Zum Glück ist das nie wirklich passiert, aber die Leute versuchen immer noch, sie zum Spaß zu reiten.

Es gibt offensichtliche Probleme mit ihnen, einschließlich Stabilität, begrenzter Tragfähigkeit und vielleicht am komischsten, das Risiko von "Gerbiling". Dieses letzte Problem tritt auf, wenn der Benutzer zu stark bremst und die Kraft die übliche Schwerkraft negiert, was dazu führt, dass ein Fahrer wie eine Rennmaus im Rad um das Rad fliegt.

Hamblin Brille fr den faulen Leser

In den 1930er Jahren in England erschien diese Brille und bot dem faulen Leser die Möglichkeit, sich ins Bett zu legen, aber dennoch Bücher lesen zu können. Im Wesentlichen ähnliche Logik wie Periskope mit Spiegeln, die das Sehen umlenken. Sie haben sich offensichtlich nicht durchgesetzt und waren wahrscheinlich nicht sehr bequem oder praktisch.

Speck Lippenbalsam

Sind deine Lippen trocken und rissig? Lieben Sie auch den Geschmack von Speck und wünschen, Sie könnten den ganzen Tag Speck riechen und schmecken? Dann haben wir das Produkt für Sie. Ja, Lippenbalsam mit Speckgeschmack. Die perfekte Kombination von Dingen?

