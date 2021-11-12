Bei den frühen Black Friday-Verkäufen gibt es 50 US-Dollar Rabatt auf diese Garmin Edge-Modelle

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Für viele Radfahrer ist Garmin der Name, an den sie sich bei der Suche nach einem Fahrradcomputer wenden. Zum Glück bieten die frühen Black Friday- Verkäufe einige Angebote, sodass Sie Ihre Statistiken für weniger Geld erhalten.

Beim Garmin Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530 und Edge 830 gibt es Rabatte, sodass Sie aus vielen Optionen auswählen können.

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus sits at the entry-level of Garmin's Edge devices, but it offers enough to give you the essentials about your ride. It will connect to other devices and display essential information. There's no mapping, however, and although it will do breadcrumb route tracking, there's no rerouting if you go off course.

The Edge 530 is a very competent device, offering colour mapping and giving you a lot more freedom to explore. It only has button controls (no touchscreen), but it's also compatible with things like power meters and indoor trainers.

The Edge 830 sits towards the top of the Edge family, offering a touchscreen on top of the Edge 530's offering giving more flexibility in how you interact.

Why buy a Garmin Edge?

Garmin dominates in the sports tracking arena thanks to its mature ecosystem of devices. Thanks to Garmin Connect, all the data you gather on a Garmin Edge device can be examined once you return from your ride.

That also allows you to import or plan routes and push them to compatible Edge devices. These devices will also Bluetooth and ANT+ accessories such as heart rate monitors or bike sensors - and those don't have to be Garmin sensors, there's broad support across lots of brands.

With good battery life, clear displays and ease of use, the Garmin Edge is the choice of many cyclists.

Wenn Sie es lieben, Statistiken zu verfolgen und die Zahlen Ihrer neuesten Outdoor-Aktivitäten zu berechnen, werden Sie The Gear Loop lieben. Unsere neue Schwesterseite ist hier, um Ihnen die neuesten Nachrichten, die ehrlichsten Rezensionen, informative Reiseführer und inspirierende Reiseinformationen zu bieten, die alle Outdoor-Aktivitäten des aktiven Lebensstils abdecken, vom Meer bis zum Gipfel. Ob Laufen oder Radfahren, Wintersport oder Wassersport, The Gear Loop hat es in sich.