(Pocket-lint) - Die Black Friday- Verkäufe haben begonnen und es gibt große Rabatte auf Garmin-Geräte, einschließlich der Forerunner 245.

Dies ist eine großartige Uhr für Läufer und Fitnessfans, mit einer Ersparnis von 33% in den frühen Black Friday-Verkäufen.

Garmin Forerunner 245 – Sparen Sie $100 Die Forerunner 245 ist eine unserer beliebtesten Fitnessuhren, die alle wichtigen Tracking-Metriken abdeckt und gleichzeitig Schlaf-Tracking und Smartwatch-Benachrichtigungen bietet. Mit diesem Rabatt ist es noch besser, was bedeutet, dass es nur 199,99 US-Dollar kostet. zum angebot

The Forerunner 245 is the second tier in Garmin devices, sitting above the Forerunner 45 or 55, offering GPS, heart rate and a full selection of activity tracking. It will track not only your exercise, but your daily steps and sleep too, so it can give you a full picture of what you're doing.

From the data gathered you can examine what benefits are coming from your training and how well you recover, while runners are well served thanks to advanced running dynamics.

For those wanting support for music, you'll need a slightly different version. Thankfully, that's also discounted in early Black Friday sales.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Musik - Sparen Sie $100 Der Forerunner 245 Music bietet alle Vorteile des regulären Modells, lässt Sie aber Ihre Bluetooth-Kopfhörer anschließen und Musik von Spotify, Deezer oder Amazon Music synchronisieren. Es kostet jetzt nur 249,99 US-Dollar - das günstigste war bei Amazon. zum angebot

