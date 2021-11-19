Fitbits bester Tracker hat 50 US-Dollar Rabatt für den Black Friday

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Der Black Friday selbst ist zwar noch nicht ganz angekommen, aber es gibt bereits viele Angebote, darunter Geld für den neuesten Fitness-Tracker von Fitbit - den Charge 5.

Der Charge 5 kam erst vor ein paar Monaten in die Regale, also ist es überraschend, aber auch eine hervorragende Nachricht für diejenigen, die einen der besten Fitness-Tracker auf dem Markt suchen.

Fitbit Charge 5 – Spare $50 Der Fitbit Charge 5 ist das neueste Gerät von Fitbit und noch dazu ein hervorragendes Gerät mit integriertem GPS, tollem Design und brillantem Aktivitätstracking. Mit 129,95 US-Dollar statt 179,95 US-Dollar ist es ein großartiger Preis für dieses Gerät. zum angebot

The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.

Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.

10 besten Fitnessgeschenke für Weihnachten 2020 von Max Freeman-Mills · 19 November 2021

Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.

Fitbit Charge 4 – Spare £40 Der Fitbit Charge 4 ist nicht der neueste Charge-Tracker, aber er ist ausgezeichnet und bietet großartige Funktionen, einschließlich integriertem GPS. Dieser Deal sieht es für unter 100 £ bei 89,99 £ vor, was über 30 Prozent spart. zum angebot

Wenn Sie es lieben, Statistiken zu verfolgen und die Zahlen Ihrer neuesten Outdoor-Aktivitäten zu berechnen, werden Sie The Gear Loop lieben. Unsere neue Schwesterseite ist hier, um Ihnen die neuesten Nachrichten, die ehrlichsten Rezensionen, informative Reiseführer und inspirierende Reiseinformationen zu bieten, die alle Outdoor-Aktivitäten des aktiven Lebensstils abdecken, vom Meer bis zum Gipfel. Ob Laufen oder Radfahren, Wintersport oder Wassersport, The Gear Loop hat es in sich.