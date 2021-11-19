Fitbits bester Tracker hat 50 US-Dollar Rabatt für den Black Friday

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.
(Pocket-lint) - Der Black Friday selbst ist zwar noch nicht ganz angekommen, aber es gibt bereits viele Angebote, darunter Geld für den neuesten Fitness-Tracker von Fitbit - den Charge 5.
Der Charge 5 kam erst vor ein paar Monaten in die Regale, also ist es überraschend, aber auch eine hervorragende Nachricht für diejenigen, die einen der besten Fitness-Tracker auf dem Markt suchen.
Der Fitbit Charge 5 ist das neueste Gerät von Fitbit und noch dazu ein hervorragendes Gerät mit integriertem GPS, tollem Design und brillantem Aktivitätstracking. Mit 129,95 US-Dollar statt 179,95 US-Dollar ist es ein großartiger Preis für dieses Gerät.
The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.
Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.
Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.
Der Fitbit Charge 4 ist nicht der neueste Charge-Tracker, aber er ist ausgezeichnet und bietet großartige Funktionen, einschließlich integriertem GPS. Dieser Deal sieht es für unter 100 £ bei 89,99 £ vor, was über 30 Prozent spart.
More US Black Friday deals
- Fire tablets: Save 50%
- Echo Show: 47% off RRP
- Kindle: $40 saving to $49.99
- Ring video doorbells: Get 58% discount
- Echo (4th Gen): 40% off, now $59.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $40 saving, at $199.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4: Over $100 saving to $248
- OnePlus: 25% off 9 Pro, now $799.999
- Blink Mini: Reduced by 43% to $19.99
- Marshall Speakers and Headphones: 38% off
- Blink smart video doorbells: Down by 38%
- Blink Outdoor camera: Save 44%, now $99.99
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $100 discount to $199.95
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 50% discount to $19.99
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: Now $199, with a $80 off
- Fire HD 8 tablet: Discounted to $45, saving 50%
- Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds: 52% saving at $99.99
- Facebook Portal: Now $79, was $179 - 56% off
- Samsung Buds Live: 41% discount, now $99.99
- Samsung TVs: 36% saving today
- Jabra Elite 85t: Save $80, now $149.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: 33% off, down to $99.99
- Blue Yeti Microphones: $99.99, with a $30 discount
- Garmin Venu Sq, GPS: Was $199.99, now $129.99 - saving 35%
- Fitbit Luxe: Save 33%, now just $99.95
- GoPro HERO9 Black: $50 off rrp, now $349.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $31.99 saving, now $248.00
- Samsung 4K TVs w/ Alexa: Discounted by 33%
- LG C1 Series 4K OLED TVs: Save 28%
- Garmin Instinct Solar: $150 off RRP, now $249.99
- iRobot Roomba 692: Discounted by $100 to $199.99
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Now $199 w/ $150 off
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $100 saving to $199.95
Wenn Sie es lieben, Statistiken zu verfolgen und die Zahlen Ihrer neuesten Outdoor-Aktivitäten zu berechnen, werden Sie The Gear Loop lieben. Unsere neue Schwesterseite ist hier, um Ihnen die neuesten Nachrichten, die ehrlichsten Rezensionen, informative Reiseführer und inspirierende Reiseinformationen zu bieten, die alle Outdoor-Aktivitäten des aktiven Lebensstils abdecken, vom Meer bis zum Gipfel. Ob Laufen oder Radfahren, Wintersport oder Wassersport, The Gear Loop hat es in sich.