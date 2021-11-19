Pocket-Lint wird von seinen Lesern unterstützt. Wenn Sie über Links auf unserer Website kaufen, erhalten wir möglicherweise eine Partnerprovision. Mehr erfahren

Fitbits bester Tracker hat 50 US-Dollar Rabatt für den Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Der Black Friday selbst ist zwar noch nicht ganz angekommen, aber es gibt bereits viele Angebote, darunter Geld für den neuesten Fitness-Tracker von Fitbit - den Charge 5.

Der Charge 5 kam erst vor ein paar Monaten in die Regale, also ist es überraschend, aber auch eine hervorragende Nachricht für diejenigen, die einen der besten Fitness-Tracker auf dem Markt suchen.

Fitbit Charge 5 – Spare $50

Der Fitbit Charge 5 ist das neueste Gerät von Fitbit und noch dazu ein hervorragendes Gerät mit integriertem GPS, tollem Design und brillantem Aktivitätstracking. Mit 129,95 US-Dollar statt 179,95 US-Dollar ist es ein großartiger Preis für dieses Gerät.

The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.

Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.

10 besten Fitnessgeschenke für Weihnachten 2020
10 besten Fitnessgeschenke für Weihnachten 2020

Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.

Fitbit Charge 4 – Spare £40

Der Fitbit Charge 4 ist nicht der neueste Charge-Tracker, aber er ist ausgezeichnet und bietet großartige Funktionen, einschließlich integriertem GPS. Dieser Deal sieht es für unter 100 £ bei 89,99 £ vor, was über 30 Prozent spart.

More US Black Friday deals

Schreiben von Britta O'Boyle. Ursprünglich veröffentlicht am 19 November 2021.
