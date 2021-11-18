Super stylischer Fitbit Luxe kostet am Black Friday unter 100 US-Dollar

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Einer der neuesten – und wohl auch der stilvollste Aktivitäts-Tracker von Fitbit – der Luxe, wird in den frühen Black Friday-Angeboten in den USA angeboten.

Es ist nicht so vollwertig wie der Fitbit Charge Tracker – der auch Geld von der vorherigen Generation hat – aber es ist ein ausgezeichneter Fitness-Tracker mit einigen tollen Accessoires, die ihn viel modischer machen als der Rest des Fitbit-Portfolios.

Fitbit Luxe – Spare $50 Der schöne und stylische Fitbit Luxe ist einer der neuesten Fitness-Tracker des Unternehmens und bietet tolle Funktionen sowie ein modisches Design. Dies ist ein tolles Angebot für 99,95 $ statt 149,95 $. zum angebot

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Beste Amazon US Prime Day 2021 Deals: Ausgewählte Deals noch live von Maggie Tillman · 18 November 2021

Fitbit Charge 4 – Spare $32 Der Fitbit Charge 4 ist ein hervorragender Fitness-Tracker mit integriertem GPS, tollem Design und brillantem Aktivitätstracking. Mit 117 US-Dollar statt 149 US-Dollar ist es ein großartiger Preis für dieses Gerät. zum angebot

