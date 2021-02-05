Erstaunliche Luftbilder oder erstaunliche abstrakte Kunst?

Diese Seite wurde mit KI und maschinellem Lernen übersetzt.

(Pocket-lint) - Wir haben schon einmal gesehen, wie beeindruckend Drohnenfotos sein können. Es gibt jetzt immer mehr Drohnen, von denen viele mehr als in der Lage sind, unglaubliches Filmmaterial aufzunehmen.

Drohnenfotografen benötigen jedoch mehr als die richtige Ausrüstung, die Fähigkeit zu fliegen und die Vorschriften zu kennen . Sie brauchen auch ein Auge für ein tolles Foto .

Drohnen, mit denen alle Arten von Luftbildern aufgenommen werden können, die von oben aufgenommen wurden, sind oft beeindruckend. Im richtigen Winkel können sie manchmal mehr wie ein Kunstwerk der abstrakten Kunst aussehen als wie ein einfacher Ausschnitt unserer Welt.

Mike und JP Andrews, die unter dem Instagram-Handle @abstractaerialart arbeiten, haben sicherlich ein Gespür für die Aufnahme dieser Art von Bildern. Machen Sie mit uns eine Reise durch eine Sammlung unserer Lieblingsfotos, die von den beiden britischen Brüdern veröffentlicht wurden.

Blumenbootshow

These moored boats make for a nice accidental man-made flower. We love the lines and colours of these sorts of images.

Das Terminal

The Instagram brothers took this image at an airport terminal, but they noted in the caption:

"Yes, this is an airport. Yes, we had permission to do this from the on site security. No, we did not disrupt any air traffic!.. the place is abandoned!"

Don't try this at home, or at an airport.

Serpentinen

Whenever we see a photo like this, we wish we were in an open top sports car blasting down these winding roads. This aerial view certainly shows this tarmac wasn't laid over Roman roads. Makes for an incredible view though.

Aquakultur-Pools

This colourful view shows an aerial angle of manmade breeding pools for salt and freshwater fish. Colourful waters, brilliant lines and an excellent photo work wonders together.

These were just a sample of some of the best drone photos from Abstract Aerial Art. Be sure to check out the account on Instagram to enjoy even more aerial imagery brilliance.

Huser am Wasser

Neat waterways and careful property development make for an interesting residential area. This layout also conjures an incredible view when snapped from this angle.

Erstaunliches Luftlabyrinth

It's amazing just how different a maze looks from above. This aerial view of a man made maze makes for an impressive work of art - both in terms of the photo and the lines of the maze itself.

Das abgestrzte Flugzeug

A crashed plane surrounded by undergrowth. The straight lines of the fuselage contrast perfectly with the messy natural vegetation that surrounds it. We like how the plane almost looks furry from above too.

Symmetrische Automobile

A parking lot full of white cars appears almost symmetrical when snapped by a drone from this angle. This is one of the most pleasing images we've seen in a while.

Bunte Frachtcontainer

From the ground, these rows and rows of cargo containers probably look fairly imposing. From above, they're simply colourful and irregularly arranged rectangles.

Entspannender Urlaubsort

Another tranquil beach photo taken before the deckchair claiming mania begins. This brilliantly posed image captures the lines and shadows in a superbly satisfying way.

Tanktops

From relaxing beach scenes to manmade armoured vehicles. This top-down view captures the menacing lines of armoured fighting vehicles and somehow allows us to marvel at their majesty.

Tennis fr die Massen

Towering and imposing apartment builds surround tennis courts far below. This image makes us wish the original architects had focussed more on symmetry with the design layout. As an abstract image though, it's brilliant.

C du in der Mitte

Even a maze can look entirely different and somehow even more impressive when shot from above. This one shows off some brilliant abstract lines that are easy on the eye and thoroughly pleasing too.

Gefahrenzone

More hidden beauty in the form of a broken down old aeroplane, no longer able to fly yet photographed from the air.

Gib mir fnf

A brilliant aerial photograph snapped in Dubai shows off the wonder of the land from above. It would be far too easy to miss something like this when on the ground.

Schrottplatz

This aerial photograph of a scrapyard shows that even man's discarded belongings are capable of being beautiful when presented in a certain format.

Hbsches Rosa

Every image from this Instagram account comes with the caption:

"The point is not to work out what it is, but to show how weird and wonderful the world can look from above."

Each and every photo fits this mantra well. It's sometimes not clear what you're actually looking at, but it's certainly always an interesting view.

Konkreter Dschungel

Massive towering skyscrapers aren't often seen from this height through a fisheye lens. There's something messy, yet utterly pleasing about this image of an imposing concrete jungle spread out below.

Felsiges Paradies

A lone rocky island sits surrounded by beautiful waters. The colours and contours of the surrounding sea contrast wonderfully with the jagged rocks.

Militrfestung

This satisfying image appears to show an old island fort, peacefully overgrown with grass and vegetation. Waves gently lap at its edges while we wonder at its majesty.

Die Eierschale

Cracked lines of the earth below look like an intricate network of winding roads or veins. The white surface likened to a delicate eggshell.

Ein Strand mit Aussicht

Lines of unoccupied deck chairs sit at the water's edge, almost beckoning the waves inward.

Top Gun

A lone fighter with sleek lines and an equally sleek finish makes for another awesome aerial snap. Quite amusing to see one flying vehicle capturing an image of another as well.

Der Wasserfall

A vortex-like waterfall is actually a fairly common sight. These are known as "spillways" and are drains that allow for controlled release of excess waters from dams and reservoirs. These systems not only prevent overflow and damage to the surrounding area, but also make for some pretty spectacular photos.

Ballongrube

Wir genießen die Farben dieses einen und den Blick auf zwei Kerle, die in einer Ballgrube verloren gegangen sind. Bei näherer Betrachtung handelt es sich jedoch tatsächlich um eine Menge Ballons. Seltsamerweise befriedigend.

Ein rosa Ozean

Das sieht aus wie Sand, der im Wind treibt und sich irgendwie mit wunderbar rosa Material vermischt, aber vielleicht ist es ein ungewöhnlicher Blick auf das Meer? Wer kann das sagen. Wir möchten uns nur vorstellen, dass es ein Rückzugsort am Meer auf einem fernen Planeten ist, weit außerhalb unseres Sonnensystems.

Schreiben von Adrian Willings.