DC is looking for a little consistency and plans to use the same actors across multiple mediums.

DC really wants people to feel like everything they play and watch is connected, so it's going to start using the same actors across every type of media including games, TV shows, and movies.

DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn confirmed the move as part of a wider presentation that was designed to give people a feel for where things are going in terms of the future of the company. That future, Gunn says, will include consistency.

“The DCU is connected in film, television, gaming, and animation,” Gunn explained according to a VGC report. “Characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works in one story.”

There is surely little doubt that this move is part of DC's ongoing battle with Marvel and what it built with its own Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes so many movies and TV shows that it's difficult to even begin naming them, but it's been huge thanks to the consistency afforded by using the same actors. For the most part, at least.

Gunn did give himself some wiggle room, however. The DC Elseworlds branding is used for projects that don't necessarily fit in the greater DC Universe, and it may well find itself excluded.

Now that Gunn is in charge of trying to replicate what Marvel has already achieved we can apparently expect to see a more cohesive universe. VGC does note that no gaming projects have been announced it's also thought that ongoing productions such as Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League will fall under the banner of that DC Elseworlds branding.

Whether Gunn can be successful in mimicking the DC playbook is something we'll have to wait and see. Cynics would suggest that he doesn't have quite the same quality of characters to play with. DC fans would surely disagree.