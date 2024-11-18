Key Takeaways Unique glow-in-the-dark Circuit Board skins feature 3D printed textures.

Skins include a variety of devices and require light to charge.

The collection offers intricate PCB designs for various devices but comes at a high price.

I'm a sucker for anything that glows in the dark, so naturally, dbrand's new line of skins caught my attention.

The Circuit Board design, created in collaboration with popular YouTube channel LinusTechTips, aims to be so accurate that dbrand "hired PCB engineers to ensure every single component held up to scrutiny." It also features the tech device skin and case maker's new three-dimensional design process that gives each Circuit Board skin a slight texture to it.

"This technology allows each of the individual components of the PCB to feature a three-dimensionally printed texture that you can actually feel," writes dbrand, in a recent press release.

dbrand Circuit Board line $40 $45 Save $5 As far as skins to go, this is one of the coolest around. dbrands glow-in-the-dark Circuit Board skin line actually uses light to charge up so that it can glow when the lights are off. It's available for several devices, including hte iPhone 16 series, the Xbox Series X, the Pixel 9 line and more. $40 at dbrand

Make your devices glow

You won't find a cooler-looking skin

dbrand

Thanks to their phosophrescent material, the new Circuit Board skins really glow (it really reminds me of the glow-in-the-dark limited edition Analogue Pocket). Along with the glow-in-the-dark Circuit Board line, dbrand is also selling Short Circuit (orange and white) and Dark Circuit (black) skins that don't light up, but still feature intricate PCB designs that replicate the internals of the devices they're designed for. Basically, light charges the Circuit Board skins, and when it's turned off, they glow -- it's pretty cool, very futuristic-feeling stuff.

The unique skins are available for several devices, including the iPhone 16 series, 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro , Xbox Series X (which looks extremely cool), the Pixel 9 line, and more. Prices vary based on the device and what accessories you choose (every skin comes with a free UV light). For example, while the iPhone 16 Pro Circuit Board case costs $40 right now, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro skin costs $52. With this in mind, like a lot of dbrand's skins and cases, the Circuit Board collection is far from cheap.

I'm not usually a fan of tech device skins, but dbrand's Circuit Board designs are undeniably eye-catching, and unlike anything I've seen before.