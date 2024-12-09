Key Takeaways DAZN will exclusively broadcast/stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and it will be free for fans globally to watch.

The tournament runs from June 15th through July 13th, and features 63 matches.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is being hosted in the United States.

If you're a big soccer (or football) fan, you'll be interested to learn that one of its biggest tournaments has a new broadcasting and streaming home.

DAZN has announced that the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be streamed exclusively on its sports streaming platform. The 32-team tournament will be held across the United States from June 15th through July 13th and will be available to watch entirely for free on DAZN, through its website or app.

"I am delighted to announce that FIFA, in partnership with DAZN and FIFA+, will bring the best of club football for free to everywhere in the world, meaning that every single football fan across the globe can watch the best players from the 32 best clubs compete in the new FIFA Club World Cup to be the first official ‘FIFA Club World Champions'," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a press release.

The tournament kicks off next summer

63 matches will be played and available for free to watch

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is separate from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Club World Cup is played by men's club football teams worldwide, like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Miami. The FIFA World Cup is similar but played between national teams like England and Spain.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 15th, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A total of 63 matches will be played during the tournament, which runs from June 15th through July 16th and is being hosted in the United States across 12 different venues. The final match will be at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13th, 2025.

If you're a football fan (or soccer, whatever you want to call it), FIFA's partnership with DAZN means you can catch all the thrilling moments of the tournament for free. In a world of rising streaming costs, it's nice to see a massive month-long international sports tournament like this free to watch.