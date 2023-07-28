Dash cam footage is all over the internet, usually depicting wild accidents, fluke events, and other hard-to-believe incidents that happen to be caught on camera. It's fun to think that a dash cam could capture a falling meteor or witness a moment that goes viral, but in reality, it's the everyday moments that you want to record.

You're driving the speed limit when someone cuts you off and slams on their brakes, giving you no option but to rear-end them. In most cases, the driver in the back is at fault - but in this case, it was the driver in the front who caused the collision. In situations like this, dash cam footage can make it easier to prove your innocence.

These are the everyday scenarios that make dash cam owners thankful to have a camera onboard.

Why you should buy a dash cam

It's estimated that roughly 20% of drivers in the UK use a dash cam in their vehicle. As dash cams continue to rise in popularity, this number is poised to grow exponentially. Some insurance providers will even offer discounted rates to dash cam owners, citing statistics that say dash cam users are proven to be safer drivers.

Insurance companies also like that dash cam footage can be used as an independent witness in insurance claims.

The Cobra SC 200D Smart Dash Cam

Cobra

Cobra is a trusted brand and leader in the automotive-safety market that has been innovating in consumer electronics for more than 50 years. Its mission is to create a Life Without Blindspots™ for a safer and more empowered community of drivers. The Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam is perfect for consumers who want to record both the front and rear of their vehicle and enjoy the added features that put this dash cam in a category all its own.

You don't need to be a tech expert to install and operate a dash cam - even sophisticated dash cams with multiple features like the Cobra SC 200D can be easily installed, ready to record your adventures and everyday outings. Here are some of the best reasons to buy a dash cam.

1. Accidents and driver safety

The most obvious reason to install a dash cam is to record potential car accidents where you could be wrongly accused of being at fault. When you have video footage to back up your claim, you don't need to worry about telling your side of the story better than the other driver. Rather than facing a your-word-versus-mine scenario, you have concrete facts on your side.

Dash cams can also help drivers to prevent potential accidents. Depending on how sophisticated the dash cam is, it can alert the driver to upcoming road conditions such as speed warnings, accidents, and even dangerous driving conditions. With the right features, a dash cam can be your safety co-pilot.

2. Self-regulation and mindful driving

Dash cams can capture accidents and careless driving on camera, which includes your own missteps. Driving with a dash cam on board can improve your driving habits and mindfulness when behind the wheel, acting as a reminder to mind the speed limit and obey the rules of the road.

We've all been distracted before - whether we've been adjusting the interior temperature, chatting with a passenger, or trying our best to ignore the notifications binging on our smartphone. Having a dash cam monitoring your behaviour can encourage you to drive more safely and be aware of your surroundings.

Has someone ever done something that made you want to roll down your window and give them a piece of your mind? You might think twice if a camera is rolling, and you'll thank your dash cam later for helping you stay calm in frustrating situations.

3. Keeping you safe

Dealing with a dangerous driver on the road can be scary, but sometimes it's the temper of the person behind the wheel that's a threat. If you've seen road-rage videos online, you know how unsettling and terrifying these moments can be. Just as dash cams can operate as silent witnesses for accidents, they can also film confrontations, so you don't need to be that person pulling out your device and holding it in the face of someone who's already agitated.

However, the real hope is that someone prone to road rage will see your dash cam recording them and think twice before becoming violent. Having cameras mounted in multiple positions - front, rear, and interior - can help fully capture any incidents that may unfold.

4. New drivers and kids

Giving kids the keys to your vehicle is an exciting step in their journey toward adulthood, but nerve-wracking nonetheless. When you can't be there to monitor your new driver, it's comforting to have a dash cam keeping tabs on their driving. Just as a dash cam can regulate your behaviour, it's a good companion for new drivers who are learning how to operate a vehicle responsibly.

If you want to take it one step further, you can even review dash cam footage with new drivers to find teachable moments and improve their skills.

5. Road trips and videos for social media

Dash cams aren't all about accidents and insurance: they can be fun too. If you're going on a scenic road trip, recording your journey with a dash cam is a cool way to document your vacation. Similarly, your dash cam can capture clear videos of beautiful landscapes and locations that you may want to share on social media.

If you're looking for a reliable dash cam with excellent features at a great price, you'll want to check out the Cobra SC 200D Smart Dash Cam and see what makes it stand out from the competition.

Crystal-clear video resolution with dual cameras

Cobra

The Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam's separate front and rear cameras - with QHD 1600P and FHD 1080P video resolution, respectively - provide clear footage from the angles you need, with low-light and nighttime sensors. The rear-view camera accessory can be easily swapped out with an interior-view camera, depending on what you want to capture.

All your video footage is stored on the included SD card as well as in the cloud for easy access and management. Whether you're creating a time lapse of your coastal road trip or isolating the moment that a driver ran a red light, you'll have high-quality videos at your fingertips.

Cobra's Drive Smarter® app: heads-up navigation and voice control

Not only does the Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam record where you've been, but it also helps get you where you're going. When connected to the free Drive Smarter® app, you can keep your head up and eyes on the road with the built-in GPS and heads-up navigation, which provides alerts for upcoming turns directly on the dash cam screen.

When you want your Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam to take a photo or protect a video, just tell it. The voice command feature gives you more control without having to push buttons while you're behind the wheel.

Within the Drive Smarter® app, you can set up advanced safety and security features, manage your dash cam settings, and view your gallery of videos. Plus, using its sensor-based and driver-feedback network via the Drive Smarter® app, the Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam can alert you to speed traps, red-light camera locations, and potential road hazards for a safer journey ahead.

With Drive Smarter®, Cobra dash cam users can enable an emergency Mayday Alert for peace of mind in the event of an accident. The G-sensor inside the dash cam can detect a sudden stop and in cases of a severe accident, the Mayday Alert will trigger, automatically sending a text message to an emergency contact if the driver is not responsive.

If you're looking for a dash cam that can do more than take a single-view video, the Cobra SC 200D Dash Cam won't disappoint.

Cobra also offers a range of dash cam solutions fit for all drivers, from the SC 100, an easy-to-use dash cam for basic single-view recording, to the ultimate smart solution for on-the-road protection - the Cobra SC 400D.