Portable projector technology blows me away with the excellent features that fit into compact designs I can take anywhere. Models like the Yaber T2 and Xming Episode One impressed me with their versatility and image quality, so I couldn't wait to try out Dangbei's new Freedo and see how it stacked up.

Dangbei unveiled the Freedo at CES 2025 as part of its new product lineup. It's a compact and lightweight model designed for campers, business professionals, and other users who simply want excellent picture and sound quality on the road. I spent a week testing the Freedo's indoor and outdoor abilities for movies, games, and shows and was surprised by its performance and impressive design features.

Price, availability, and specs

Dangbei Freedo Brand Dangbei Native Resolution 1080p Projection Technology LED Throw Ratio 1.2 : 1 Audio 6W speaker OS Google TV Lamp Life 30,000 Hours Image Size 40-180 inches Ports 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI ARC Size 5.2 x 4.3 x 9.4 inches Weight 3.1 lbs RAM 2 GB Storage 16 GB Battery life 2.5 to 6 hours Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Expand $550 at Amazon

The Freedo is purpose-built for portability. Dangbei provides a drawstring fabric bag to protect it from scratches and a handy hard plastic case with a carry handle for easy transportation. So, I had no worries about tossing it in my trunk with the other luggage -- I knew it was safe.

Dangbei's Freedo has a sleek and stylish gunmetal gray cylindrical design measuring 5.2 x 4.3 x 9.4 inches and weighing 3.1 lbs. The projector pivots on a built-in matching stand, offering stability and 165 degrees of adjustment to get the perfect viewing height on any flat surface. What stood out the most was the attention to detail -- Dangbei went all out to ensure functionality while maintaining a minimalist vibe, with no visible ports or buttons interfering with its suave design.

The invisible, downward-facing power port is built into the stand's left hinge and uses a thin USB-C charger instead of bulky round adapters. This particular design decision means you can easily connect power banks to fast-charge your projector on the go. The power button is as discrete as the charging port and incorporated into the opposite hinge. Even the single USB 2.0 and HDMI ARC ports are behind a silicone flap that keeps them hidden and protects them from dirt and grime.