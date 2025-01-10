Summary Dangbei unveils Freedo portable projector with built-in battery and adjustable stand for outdoor use.

Freedo offers 450 ISO lumens brightness, 180-inch image size, Google OS, and multiple connectivity options.

Dangbei's MP1 Max is a 4K home theater projector with a hybrid laser-LED light source and InstanPro AI setup.

CES 2025 is here, and with it comes new and innovative projectors, like the Aurzen Zip and LG's new Cinebeam S and PF600U. Dangbei used the event to unveil its latest Freedo portable projector with a built-in battery for outdoor viewing and the 4K MP1 Max indoor projector with an adjustable gimbal for easy setup.

The Freedo offers unsurpassed versatility because it's compact enough to carry on camping trips and picnics and includes a built-in battery. It's great for indoor use, too, and includes a built-in stand offering between -35 and 135 degrees of adjustability to get the perfect viewing angle. For a portable projector, the Freedo offers a decent 450 ISO lumens of brightness, and its massive 180-inch image size brings out the best in your movies and shows in 1080p resolution.

Streaming content from your favorite streaming platforms is easy via Google OS and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. You also get a single USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI port to attach gaming consoles, external hard drives, and other devices. Sound is courtesy of a 6W speaker with Bluetooth mode to play music from your phone. The Freedo is excellent for mobility, but connoisseurs looking for a cinematic experience can check out the MP1 Max.

Dangbei's best 4K hybrid projector

LED and Laser for clarity and brightness

Dangbei's new flagship MP1 Max is a 4K home theater projector with a hybrid tri-laser and LED light source. This combination delivers exceptional brightness of 3,100 ISO lumens for night or daytime viewing and reduces color fringing and laser speckle to improve picture quality. Setting up the MP1 Max is a breeze with the company's InstanPro AI Image Setup 2.0, which offers automatic keystone correction and anti-interference autofocus. Like the Freedo, it runs on Google OS for easy access to popular streaming services, while the Chinese market gets a proprietary OS.

When it comes to design, the MP1 Max has an integrated gimbal stand offering 360 degrees of horizontal rotation and 135 degrees of vertical tilt for easy setup. A pair of 12 W speakers provide audio, and you can connect headphones via the 3.5mm port. Speaking of ports, the MP1 Max includes two HDMI ports and a USB-A 3.0 to connect to other devices.

I'm a big fan of portable projectors like the Yaber T2 and Xming Episode One, and I can't wait to get my hands on the Freedo, which is currently available on Amazon. The MP1 Max is due to drop sometime in the first half of 2025, but there's no official release date from Dangbei.