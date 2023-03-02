D-Link announced a new range of Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh routers at MWC 2023, and they're probably the nicest-looking routers that we've ever come across.

The new Aquila Pro AI routers feature a curved design that looks something like a Stingray in motion, whilst also giving us slight PS5 vibes.

There are six models in total, the MS78, MS60, MS30, M60, M30 and E30 - each designed to meet the demands of different users.

Of course, we can all appreciate aesthetics, but it's the performance that really matters, so let's take a look at what this new range brings to the table.

D-Link says users can expect up to 7,800 Mbps tri-band speeds, with a more reliable connection thanks to the AI algorithms used.

The AI Wi-FI Optimiser intelligently selects channels to minimise interference, while the AI Mesh Optimiser uses auto path optimisation and self-healing to ensure reliable coverage.

There's also a traffic optimiser, which D-Link says will allow for uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology.

The MS78, MS60 and MS30 are all Matter compliant, so could prove to be a good choice for future-proof smart home setups.

All models support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, which is great news if you've ever fancied talking to your router, but not something we've ever felt the need for.

Finally, there's the new D-Link Aquila Pro AI App, which is said to have an intuitive interface that will guide users through an effortless step-by-step onboarding process to add Matter-compliant products to their smart home network. You'll then be able to control these devices and automate them right in the D-Link app.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new Matter-compliant Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh-ready routers to the market very soon" said CJ Chang, CEO and President of D-Link

"Our goal is to provide consumers with a smart, reliable, and elegant Wi-Fi solution to make their smart home experience even better. With advanced features and state-of-the-art design, we are confident that the Aquila Pro AI series will help bridge the gap between fast, reliable Wi-Fi and the convenience of a fully integrated smart home"

Pricing has not yet been revealed and is likely to vary by region. If you're keen to get your hands on one, there's not too long to wait, as the Aquila Pro AI series launches in Q2 2023.