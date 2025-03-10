Summary Tesla is now offering discounted financing for the Cybertruck, offering a 1.99 percent APR for a limited time for well-qualified buyers.

In 2024, it's estimated Tesla delivered roughly 40,000 Cybertruck. The truck has been experiencing sluggish sales amid immense public scrutiny.

The Cybertruck is available in two models: All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast. The All-Wheel Drive model is the cheapest, starting at nearly $67,000.

Whether you love or hate it, Tesla's Cybertruck is one of the most interesting electric vehicles (EV) launches in recent memory. Unveiled by Elon Musk in 2019, the futuristic-looking truck has experienced a rocky path from its initial concept to its eventual release, with the final model being pricier and offering a shorter range than initially announced.

Tesla doesn't directly report Cybertruck sales, but it's estimated that around 40,000 units were delivered in 2024 (via Electrek). Given the fact the truck has been in production for over a year and a half already, and Musk's original goal was to sell 500,000 units, things aren't looking too good for the truck so far.

With all that in mind, and in an effort to sell more Cybertrucks, Tesla is now offering a discounted financing for the EV, offering 1.99 percent APR for a limited time for well-qualified buyers on its website. The promotional rate is only available on orders placed after March 5, with a minimum down payment of four percent required.

Tesla Cybertruck The Tesla Cybertruck is the company's first truck-style electric vehicle, and it features a unique and futuristic chassis, an all-wheel drive, and more. See more at Tesla

Related Tesla introduces new Model 3 incentives to attract US buyers Tesla has launched fresh incentives for all trims of the Model 3 in a bid to boost sales.

This isn't the first time Tesla has tried to boost Cybertruck sales

It probably won't be the last time either if sales continue to be sluggish

Tesla

This recent promotion for the Cybertruck is not Tesla's first attempt to boost sales, and it certainly won't be the last. Last year, Tesla provided free lifetime supercharging to customers who bought the last stock of its Foundation-series Cybertruck. The company also rolled out new leasing options for the truck to try to boost sales further.

The Foundation series Cybertruck was a fully loaded, limited-time early edition of the truck with a significant $20,000 markup above its current base price. It featured additional features such as gear lock dividers, a glass roof sunshade, and an off-road light bar, among others. Deliveries for the Foundation series Cybertruck commenced in late November 2023 and concluded in late 2024.

The Cybertruck is now available in two models: All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast. The All-Wheel Drive model is the cheapest option, starting at approximately $67,000, with a top speed of 112mph and an estimated range of 325 miles. This variant qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit. In contrast, the Cyberbeast option starts at nearly $98,000, boasting a maximum speed of 128mph, an upgraded tri-motor all-wheel drive system, and other premium features, with a reduced range of 301 miles. An add-on range extender option is available for both models, and both qualify for the promotional 1.99 percent APR deal for eligible buyers. In recent months, the Cybertruck has been under immense public scrutiny.