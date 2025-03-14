Summary Some Tesla Cybertruck deliveries are on a containment hold while the company addresses an issue with the truck's cantrail.

The cantrail is the trim piece above the Cybertruck's door. Customer complaints have said it's glued on.

It's unclear how long the containment hold will last, and when affected customers will get their trucks delivered.

The Cybertruck has had a rough start to 2025. Sales aren't as high as expected, people are throwing eggs at them and spray-painting crude images and comments on them, and some people are even replacing Tesla logos on their cars with other brands.

To make matters worse, as Tesla stock plummets, the Cybertruck faces a new issue. According to Electrek, deliveries of the Cybertruck are reportedly currently on hold while the company addresses a problem involving a part of its trim detaching and "flying off" the vehicle.

It's unclear how long the hold will last on the vehicles, but it could take a couple of weeks for Tesla to address the issue.

Tesla Cybertruck The Tesla Cybertruck is the company's first truck-style electric vehicle, and it features a unique and futuristic chassis, an all-wheel drive, and more. See more at Tesla

Related Tesla slashes Cybertruck financing rate as sales stall Tesla is offering a discounted APR rate for a limited time amid sluggish Cybertruck sales.

The issue is with the truck's cantrail

Customers are hearing about delays from Tesla service reps

Tesla

Tesla service representatives have reached out to impacted customers to notify them about the containment hold on their truck. If you're not familiar, a containment hold is a step taken by an automaker to resolve a quality concern or defect before delivering a vehicle to a customer.

Electrek did share a screenshot of a direct message conversation between an affected customer and a Tesla customer service representative, who told them the issue had to do with the truck's cantrail. The cantrail is a decorative trim covering the roof ledge above the door. For a car that's supposed to be "bulletproof," it's impressive that the trim of the vehicle above the door can just be "flying off." Based on customer complaints, it could be because the trim is glued on -- wild.

This isn't the first time the Cybertruck has had issues with its trim. At this rate, it might not be the last time, either. There are tons of videos posted online about people being able to peel the trim right off their car. In 2024, Tesla recalled over 11,000 Cybertrucks due to issues with the trim detaching. That's pretty rough, considering that Tesla only sold an estimated 40,000 Cybertrucks last year.

Customers who have had their Cybertruck deliveries put on hold because of the issue have yet to be told when to expect delivery. The YouTube video below offers detailed insight into the problem with the cantrail trim on Cybertrucks and is worth checking out.