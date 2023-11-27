Walmart Cyber Monday Walmart's Cyber Monday is in full swing, and there are some limited-time flash deals that you don't want to let slip by. Walmart Cyber Monday Flash Deals

If you're browsing around the internet looking for some nice Cyber Monday deals, we have you covered. Walmart has its flash deal section packed with discounts that won't last long. There are tons of products on sale, but many are underwhelming in terms of discount percentage. We didn't let that stop us, as we spent a few hours combing through everything Walmart offers to find the best of the rest.

For anyone who's been waiting until the last minute to pull the trigger on a deal, this is the time because once these deals run out, you'll need to wait until the next deal event to save. And unfortunately, no more are on the horizon, so if you snooze, you lose.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday flash deals

Samsung Q90T QLED $798 $998 Save $200 If you're in the market for a well-review Samsung TV and none of the deals on Black Friday caught your eye, this deal might be for you. This 4K TV also has a 120Hz refresh rate, creating realistic, smooth motion for everything you watch. It's just a nice TV at a good price. $798 at Walmart

Starting things off is a massive 65-inch Samsung TV with a 4K resolution and all the smart features you could ever want. It's not necessarily the kind of deal that blows you away at first glance, but $200 off a well-received TV is nothing to scoff at.

Xbox Series S Bundle with Controller and Game Pass $290 $370 Save $80 Getting into the current console generation has never been cheaper, thanks to this Xbox Series S bundle from Walmart. It comes with the console itself, an extra control for same-room multiplayer, and three months of Microsoft's incredible Xbox Game Pass service that'll get you access to many games. $290 at Walmart

Walmart has a nice Xbox Series S bundle that'll get you everything you need to play games when you bring the console home. The three-month Game Pass subscription gives you access to all kinds of games, including new releases like Bethesda's Starfield.

If you've been outside the Xbox ecosystem for a long time, there's a vast library included with Game Pass that you can go back to, so you'll have a hard time running out of things to play.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is engineered with the power, versatility, tools, and run time to clean homes with pets. It's normally prohibitively expensive at $520, but with this big discount for Walmart's Cyber Monday flash deals, it becomes much easier to stomach. $280 at Walmart

This is one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners you can find. It's designed to handle the lifestyle of pet owners, meaning it'll suck up the hair our furry friends produce without getting clogged up. Dyson promises up to 40 minutes of run time on a charge, so it can clean all around your home without needing to be plugged in. Despite all the power, it only weighs 5.8 pounds.

