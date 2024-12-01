High-end electronic devices like laptops, TVs, game consoles, and phones are usually pricey, but you can get them at a bargain and save money with Cyber Monday deals. The best thing about Cyber Monday is that you can use the cash you save to buy the laptop accessories, phone accessories, and other gadgets you've been checking out at reduced prices.

Best early Black Friday 2024 tablet deals

It's worth taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals to get hundreds of dollars off new tablets from quality brands. Models from Samsung, Lenovo, and Google in various sizes are available at incredible prices, so there's one for every user and budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Plus $850 $1000 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is a premium 12.4-inch Android tablet with an AMOLED display panel, 256 GB of storage, an included S Pen stylus, and more. It's powerful enough to handle demanding apps and the latest AI tools. $850 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $700 $1000 Save $300 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ is an all-around performer capable of handling most tasks. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. The 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers superb graphics and is great for drawing and sketching with the included S Pen stylus. $700 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro $655 $730 Save $75 The rugged Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro is MIL-STD-810H drop-tested and ideal for harsh conditions. It includes a 10.1-inch display powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage space. $655 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 $470 $600 Save $130 Samsung's tough Galaxy Tab Active5 has an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H1 to withstand the elements. It has a 10.1-inch display, runs on a 2.4GHz Octa-core chip with either 6 or 8GB of RAM, and includes 128GB of storage space. $470 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 $450 Save $150 The 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers impressive value with solid build quality and an included S Pen. Its capable performance is provided by the Samsung Exynos 1380 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. $300 at Samsung

Google Pixel Tablet $460 $600 Save $140 The 11-inch Google Pixel doubles as a tablet and a smart home device thanks to the included docking station. It runs on the Google Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and includes 256GB of storage space. $460 at Amazon

Lenovo Tab Plus $250 $305 Save $55 Lenovo's Tab Plus is perfect for watching movies, videos, and other content because of its 11.5-inch 2K display and eight JBL speakers. The MediaTek Helio G99 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space provide decent power for browsing and everyday tasks. $250 at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M11 $160 $208 Save $48 The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 is portable at just 11 inches and includes a folio case and a Tab Pen stylus. It's great for lighter tasks with a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. $160 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $150 $220 Save $70 Samsung's 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9+ provides exceptional battery life and quad speakers in a portable package. Power is courtesy of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. $150 at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 $70 $88 Save $18 Lenovo's compact 8-inch M8 Gen 4 is a basic tablet for kids and other light users. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chip with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. $70 at Amazon