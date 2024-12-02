Savvy buyers can take advantage of Cyber Monday deals to buy expensive tech items like laptops, phones, tablets, and game consoles at huge markdowns. The low prices make it the best time of the year to buy electronics, and you can even improve their performance by spending your savings on discounted laptop accessories, gaming gear, and phone accessories.

That's where I'm going to add to the pile of discounts with portable monitor suggestions. If you work anywhere else besides your home desk or company workspace, like a coffee shop or library, you get the struggle of using only your one laptop screen. Luckily, biting the bullet by snagging a portable monitor as a fix has never been easier to swallow with the deals I'll outline below.

Best Cyber Monday 2024 portable monitor deals

I've scoured the sources so you don't have to

Portable monitors have become must-have items for users looking to improve their productivity and efficiency while on the go. Now's the time to grab one because they're available at unbelievable Cyber Monday prices. Models from Asus, LG, Verbatim, and other brands are available at various price points and sizes, so there's one for everyone.

Verbatim 14-inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor $158 $200 Save $42 Verbatim's 14-inch Full HD monitor is incredibly priced and includes a touchscreen to improve productivity. It works with a single USB-C cable and has an adjustable kickstand to get the best viewing angle. $158 at Amazon

Verbatim 15.5-inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor $166 $200 Save $34 Verbatim's 15.5-inch portable monitor offers tablet-like functionality with a built-in touchscreen. It's inexpensive and includes a sturdy metal body, an adjustable kickstand with a tilt feature, and a protective sleeve to keep it looking like new. $166 at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB229CF $240 $300 Save $60 The Asus Zenscreen MB229CF has a massive 22-inch Full HD IPS display with a 100Hz refresh rate. It's a fantastic choice for work, gaming, and watching content, thanks to the 60W speakers and built-in subwoofer. $240 at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACV $150 $210 Save $60 The Asus ZenScreen MB16ACV has a versatile 15.6-inch Full HD display that makes it easier to get work done because it mirrors most laptop displays. It works on any laptop with a USB-C or USB-A port, and the kickstand lets you use it in portrait or landscape mode, depending on your preference. $150 at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB166C $90 $140 Save $50 The Asus ZenScreen MB166C is one of the most affordable ways to get a portable monitor. It has a 15.5-inch Full HD display that automatically adjusts between portrait and landscape modes. Other features include a tripod socket, and a foldable protective sleeve to prevent damage from drops and scratches. $90 at Amazon

LG 27-Inch StanbyME $797 $1200 Save $403 LG's innovative 27-inch Full HD StanbyME touchscreen includes a built-in battery, Wi-Fi connectivity, and WebOS to enjoy watching content anywhere. The briefcase design makes it easy to transport and protects it from drops and scratches. $797 at Amazon

UPERFECT 18.5-inch Portable Monitor $150 $200 Save $50 Competitive gamers looking for speed can try Urperfect's 18-inch FHD monitor, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and includes AMD FreeSync. It comes at a fantastic price and connects via the mini HDMI or two USB-C 3.1 ports. $150 at Amazon

UPERFECT 16-inch Portable Gaming Monitor $145 $340 Save $195 The Urperfect 16-inch portable monitor is ideal for demanding gamers because of its 2K QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's easy to mount with VESA compatibility and connects via the Mini HDMI or two USB-C ports. $145 at Amazon

Related Play your favorite games for less with these Black Friday gaming laptop deals The best Black Friday deals on models from Asus, MSI, Razer, and more to enjoy the biggest savings.