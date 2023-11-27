Google Pixel 6a $49 $399 Save $350 This incredible Cyber Monday means that you can grab the Google Pixel 6a for only $49 if you activate it today on Verizon. If you prefer AT&T, then it's just $70 with a new account or $120 as an upgrade. $49 at Best Buy

The Pixel 6a has always been great value for money, offering a lot of the flagship Google Pixel experience but at a much lower cost. It has never been as affordable as it is today, though, where it can be had for an astonishingly low $49.

There are some caveats, of course. You'll need to be ok using Verizon, and you'll need to activate the phone today to get this price. However, if you'd prefer to be on AT&T, you can get the phone for just $70 when you open a new account or $120 when you upgrade.

In any case, that's a wild deal for such a capable phone, and one that shouldn't be missed, as we can't imagine this deal sticking around when Cyber Monday ends. In our opinion, you won't find a better device for the money; in fact, you'd have to spend over triple to come anywhere close.

Should I get the Pixel 6a in 2023?

While it's true that the Pixel 6a has been succeeded by the Pixel 7a, that certainly doesn't mean that Google's older mid-ranger is suddenly irrelevant. It's still plenty powerful enough to keep up with demanding users, and the cameras still deliver the goods.

The newer model has a much higher-resolution main camera, but the truth is, that doesn't matter as much as many people seem to think. By default, the Pixel 7a still shoots 12MP snaps using something called pixel binning, and most people tend not to stray from the default camera settings, so in reality, the results are closer than you might expect.

Then, there's the fact that Google has generous software support terms. The Pixel 6a will receive the latest Android operating system versions until at least July 2025 and will get security updates until at least July 2027 - likely longer than you'll want to keep the device.

Let's not forget that we're talking about a phone that you can grab for under $50, too. You'd probably spend more if you went out for a nice meal, and here you're getting a gorgeous-looking smartphone with great performance and brilliant cameras.

What if I want the newer Pixel 7a?

The Pixel 7a launched around 6 months ago, so unsurprisingly, you can't get it for less than $50. However, it does have a pretty great discount for Cyber Monday. You can grab the newer model fully unlocked for $374, which is $125 off its usual selling price of $499.

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 $374 at Best Buy

With the Pixel 7a, you get an upgrade to the Tensor G2 processor, the same powerful chip that's found in the flagship Pixel Fold - pretty impressive for a device that's available for under $400.

It also has a smoother 90Hz AMOLED display, improved cameras and wireless charging- which is still an extremely rare feature in the mid-range market. So, while it might not be as incredible of a deal, it's still good value and could be the right choice for a lot of people.

