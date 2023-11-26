Cyber Monday is one of the best times of year to get a new computer monitor. Huge discounts are available at Amazon and Best Buy, so you can take home the monitor you've always wanted at a much more reasonable price.

That got us thinking: what are three of the best monitor deals we could find for the Cyber Monday weekend? Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, a decent-sized, budget-friendly display, or something in between, we've found a deal for you. Check these three monitor deals out, and never look at your computer the same way again, literally.

Great monitor deals available for Cyber Monday

Acer SB242Y $75 $140 Save $65 This 24-inch monitor from Acer is on sale for $75. That's absurdly cheap for a good-sized display with a 100Hz refresh rate. Sure, it's not the type of monitor that'll satisfy the needs of hardcore PC gamers, but for anyone who wants a vibrant display for basic computer usage, it's a solid choice. $75 at Amazon

Samsung M80C Smart Monitor $400 $700 Save $300 This is a 4K monitor that also supports your favorite streaming services, so it's almost like a TV/monitor hybrid. It has a built-in web camera and speakers, so you don't need to use any external hardware to get things done. The one drawback is the 60Hz refresh rate, but the positives far outweigh that. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1000 $1600 Save $600 This gargantuan monitor would be the centerpiece of any PC setup. It's 49-inches with a 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro, and a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution. Thanks to its ultra-wide aspect ratio, this is the Cyber Monday deal for you if you're in the market for a high-end OLED monitor that'll handle multitasking like a dream. $1000 at Amazon

How we choose these monitor deals

We searched Amazon and Best Buy for some of the best monitor deals. However, many of the best deals were on the top-of-the-line models, and we wanted to ensure we found monitors for various budgets. As such, we dug deeper, hunting for displays with strong reviews across three major price points - an affordable model, a solid mid-range option with many features, and an ultra-premium display for gamers (or anyone else who wants one of the best monitors money can buy).

How is a monitor's size measured?

This is just a friendly reminder that when shopping for a computer monitor, the size is determined by measuring the screen diagonally, not horizontally or vertically.

