PC Gaming handhelds are very much the buzzy thing right now, with good reason - there are some brilliant options on the market right now, and it's pretty hard to look past the ASUS ROG Ally.

It's a stunning bit of kit, diminutive but with a really expansive seven-inch display and some of the most impressive specs we can imagine anyone packing into this size of device.

For Cyber Monday you can pick it up for just $450, down from its regular price of $600, and that's the sort of discount that makes it really hard to overlook.

That display is well worth circling back to, as well - it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which means that once you tune the settings right in a game you can get the benefit of some truly crazy frame rates.

It's also 1080p for a really crisp presentation, which means it's lucky that the ROG Ally also plays host to powerful specs, all centred around an AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor.

It also powers its graphics with AMD tech, and you can expect extremely solid performance metrics - noticeably better, in fact, than the perhaps more famous Steam Deck.

Since it runs on Windows, there are also a lot more possibilities open to you in terms of modding and customisation, if you're so inclined.

Whether you lean into making it your own or just stick to stock gaming, though, the ROG Ally is a pretty fantastic choice for any PC gamer right now, so don't miss this Cyber Monday deal.

