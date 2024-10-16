Key Takeaways The power bank features both USB-C and USB-A fast charging support.

It's affordable at $30 for the amount of power you're receiving.

The only minor drawbacks are its weight and inaccurate battery life indicator.

Keeping your devices fully charged on the go used to be nearly impossible. Luckily, power banks swooped in to solve the dead device issue by giving us an easy way to charge devices while on the go. The best power banks are small enough to fit easily into a travel bag or backpack, while others are quite large and offer advanced features ranging from solar charging to wireless charging, but those are often the most expensive power banks on the market.

This is where Cuktech comes in with their new 45W 20,000 mAh portable power bank. This power bank is priced at $30, making it one of the most affordable options on the market, and it features fast-charging for smartphones, and its own integrated USB-C cable. There aren't a lot of frills with this power bank, and I've spent some time with it recently to see if it's a good fit for my lifestyle.

Recommended Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank This 20,000 mAh power bank from Cuktech offers 45W of fast charging power for smartphones. It features an integrated USB-C cable, and has a single USB-A port alongside USB-C port and a LCD display. Pros USB-C fast charing support

USB-A fast charging port

Affordable price Cons Battery life indicator is incorrect often

Could use more ports

Hefty weight $30 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh retails for $30 and is currently only available on Amazon. The base model is a light grey power bank with a textured underside, and if you prefer a different color, you can spend an extra $2 on the white model. There's a single USB-C port and a single USB-A port, alongside the integrated USB-C cable which acts as both an input and output.

It delivers a maximum power output of 45W via USB-C, making it an ideal power bank for charging smartphones, tablets, wireless headphones , and other USB-C accessories. It's just enough power to also charge a Chromebook or Ultrabook laptop, but always be sure to check the minimum power requirements before charging a laptop with a new power bank.

Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank Brand Cuktech Battery Capacity 20,000 mAh Ports 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C Weight 1.1 lbs Dimensions 6.37" x 2.83" x 1.14" Battery Technology Li-ion Maximum Discharge 5V Maximum Charge 45W Multicharge? Yes Screen LCD Expand

What I liked about the Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank

Spectacular charging speeds and an integrated USB-C cable

Close

The Cuktech 45W is an entry-level power bank. There aren't any extra bells or whistles, but it does excel at everything it offers. It's 20,000 mAh battery is capable of charging the newest smartphones on the market four to five times before it's fully out of juice. I tested this power bank with an iPhone 15 Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy S23, both of which charged quickly with the power bank's integrated USB-C cable. I also took the power bank out on a few hikes with me, where I used it to charge an additional FujiFilm battery pack and my AirPods charging case, both of which charged quickly and without any problems.

The Cuktech 45W was small enough to fit in my camera bag and jacket pocket, but it does add another pound of weight. It's by no means the smallest power bank on the market, but it's also not so big that it takes up too much space in a bag. I also liked the simple battery life indicator LCD screen on the side of the power bank. There are a lot of power banks that now give you almost too much information regarding charging speed and battery life crammed onto a small screen, so it was nice to see something simple and not distracting on the Cuktech 45W.

What I didn't like about the Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank

A questionable battery life indicator

When I first started testing the Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank, everything seemed great. However, I quickly noticed that I couldn't trust the battery life indicator. It would quickly shift around after prolonged use, going from 64% to 82% down to 30% and then back to 90%. I was able to use a USB power tester with the USB-C cable to get an accurate reading of battery life, but the display screen seemed to have an error in reading it. I didn't notice any actual issues with the battery, just with the LCD screen, so it wasn't a deal-breaker for me.

I also wish that the integrated cable could be taken off or that there was a better system for looping it. There's a cutout on the power bank where you can store the integrated USB-C cable, but it feels pretty loose and easy to pop out.

The overall design of the power bank is simplistic, which is no issue for me, but it is a pretty non-descript device. The chassis is gray to black plastic with a light blue trim, and the underside is textured which provides a decent grip on the power bank. I mentioned earlier that the power bank feels a bit hefty at times -- though it only weights 1.1 lbs, it's a noticeable amount of weight in your hand and is something to keep in mind.

Should you buy the Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank?

If you're looking for a power bank that's affordable and can provide your smartphone with multiple charges while you're out and about, then I would recommend the Cuktech 45W 20,000 mAh Power Bank.

However, if you're looking for something that can juice up your laptop while on the go, I would recommend a more powerful power bank such as the UGREEN 25,000 mAh 145W Power Bank.

But for those looking for a power bank for hiking that's just for a USB-C smartphone and want to spend less than $50, then the Cuktech 45W is the right pick for you. It's lightweight enough and offers enough power with its USB-C and USB-A ports, and the convenience of the integrated USB-C cable is stellar.