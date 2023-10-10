Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO $584 $700 Save $116 Running off of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace hardware, this is a powerful graphics card with style to spare, easily able to knock out 4K performance on modern games, Power draw is efficient and the fans keep it quiet and cool. $584 at Amazon

Few movies gave us the good vibes of this year's Across the Spider-Verse, which took the visual flair and heart of Into the Spider-Verse and pumped it up a thousandfold. And while it might seem weird to have a branded graphics card tie-in, the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 is more than a novelty - it's a powerful performer with a lot of very cool features.

Why buy the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 this Prime Day?

Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture powers gorgeous ray tracing and other advanced graphical techniques, with 6,118 cores pumping away. Display comes through a trio of DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI.

12 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory gives it plenty of pipeline to push data through, and this card delivers stunning performance at high frame rates. It's not the absolute top of the line, but at this price it's a serious contender for any competitive gaming rig. IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling keeps your case frosty and performing at its best. The card itself is a small form factor, so it works well in casings where space is an issue.

Maybe you're just buying it for the Spider-Man stuff? In that case, you get a tote bag, decals, a custom magnetic backplate and more. With the computing technology that went into the movie, this graphics card is a charming tribute that you can get for $100 off during Prime Big Deal Days. If you haven't upgraded your GPU recently, you'll be amazed at the difference it makes at work and play.