This Crocs Case is available for purchase on Samsung's official site for $70, and it comes in both light blue and beige colorways.

Samsung has released quirky and unexpected cases for its phones in previous years, including the Galaxy S8's infamous Two Piece Cover.

In what might be the quirkiest collaboration in recent tech history, Samsung has joined forces with famous shoemaker Crocs to launch an official Galaxy S25 series Crocs Case.

Physically speaking, the Crocs Case features the established rubberized texture typical of Crocs shoes, as well as perforations for attaching various Jibbitz charms. These charms are entirely cross-compatible between Crocs shoes and this new Crocs case -- both a Mickey Mouse and an 'I heart' charm ship with the package by default.

The iconic Crocs 'handlebar' ankle strap has also made the cut here, serving as a hand strap for keeping your phone securely attached while on the go. The case is available in sizing options across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, including the base S25, the larger S25+, and the high-end S25 Ultra .

The Crocs Case is available in both light blue and beige colorways for $70. Hilariously enough, the asking price here is significantly higher than that of an average pair of Crocs shoes.

We've been down this road before, Samsung

Quirky phone cases are always a unique sighting

This is far from the first time Samsung has experimented with quirky and eccentric phone cases for its flagship Galaxy S series . I'll never forget the Two Piece Cover for the Galaxy S8 series, which critics affectionately referred to as 'the bikini case' at the time.

This isn't even the first time we've seen a rubberized case with circular holes punched throughout its protective layer -- I recall quite the hubbub surrounding Apple's 2013-era iPhone 5C Silicone Case, and others on X appear to be drawing similar comparisons.

As for the official Galaxy S25 Crocs Case, I actually think Samsung might have a hit on its hands, despite the aesthetics being... an acquired taste. Crocs are a polarizing shoe overall, but their silhouette is undeniably iconic. The ability to mix-and-match existing Jibbitz charms is a potentially big selling point for those already invested in the Crocs ecosystem, too.

Additionally, Crocs have a reputation for being rather comfortable and multifaceted as far as footwear is concerned. If this translates well in phone case form, the rugged resilience and comfortable in-hand feel might be enough to sway Galaxy S25 owners, whether they be Crocs fans or otherwise.

My one question is whether the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge model will be endowed with its own official Crocs Case. As much as I'm skeptical of the design considerations employed in this collaboration, I'm also intrigued by the prospect of more Crocs x smartphone collaborations in the future.