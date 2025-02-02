Summary The Creative Muvo Free clip-on speaker is cheap and portable at $26.

It has multiple Bluetooth pairings, water resistance, and a built-in mic.

The battery lasts up to 9 hours after a quick hour of charging.

I'm always looking for a budget-friendly portable speaker to bring while I'm traveling, hiking, or even sitting at home working. Creative Technology recently debuted its Muvo Free clip-on speaker which matches my only two requirements: cheap and portable. The $26 (€25) speaker is so small it can quite literally fit in the palm of your hand. The clip-on speaker easily attaches to any backpack or bag, which is an absolute must when on an outdoor adventure. The speaker can pair with multiple Bluetooth devices at once, is water-resistant, and has a built-in mic.

Of course, at $26, the speaker doesn't compete with rivals such as Bose or JBL, but overall, it's not a bad deal. If you're in the market for an affordable new speaker to start the new year, here's my full review of the Muvo Free clip-on speaker.

Muvo Free Clip-on Speaker Creative Technology's Muvo Free clip-on speaker is a lightweight, portable speaker which can easily clip on to any bag. While it doesn't compare to its competitors such as JBL or Bose, for the low price, it's worth it. Pros & Cons Lightweight

Portable Bad sound quality

Feels cheap $26 at Creative

Price, availability, and specs