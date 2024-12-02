You can jot down your ideas in a built-in app like Google Keep or Apple Notes and be happy, but if you want to build documents, build databases, or just do more formatting than the basic options you get out of a mobile app, you'll need something else. For my money, Craft is one of the nicest to use and look at, and you can get it for a healthy discount of 50% off ahead of Cyber Monday.

Craft works well for taking notes, but it's best thought of as a multi-functional productivity app like Notion. You can use it to set reminders, track projects, as well as write and build beautiful documents in a way that's incredibly flexible if you're willing to learn how it works. Speaking from experience, it's a much simpler task than figuring out Notion.

A subscription to Craft Plus lets you make an unlimited amount of documents and share them in a variety of different ways, including with a custom domain. You'd normally have to pay $8 per month for a subscription, but if you take advantage of the 50% off deal, you'll get it for $4 per month for life as long as you're subscribed. Here's how to take advantage of the deal, plus what you should use Craft for.

Craft Craft is a feature-rich note-taking app that rivals Notion in both design and features. It's easy to use, although there is a steep learning curve if you want to become an expert with the app. You can try it for free, but plans start at $8 for unlimited access. See at Apple App Store See at Mac App Store

Craft can be your one-stop shop for getting work done

It's a document editor, database software, and simple reminder tool

Close

As part of this 50% sale, Craft also launched a redesign of the app across macOS, iOS, iPadOS, the web, and visionOS. At its core, besides polishing up the visuals, this update has streamlined the things Craft excels at. There's now a dedicated screen for tasks with an inbox where you can dump to-dos throughout the day, and any current task from any document that has checkboxes. For a different view, there's also a calendar section that sorts the documents you've created by day, along with any existing calendar events. When you're building a document, Craft also has a robust database tool called "Collections" that lets you track and update a variety of different information.

Taken all together, Craft is great for keeping track of your hobbies and getting work done at the same time. For my use, I have a weekly task list that I duplicate and update every week with whatever I need to get done, an Ideas page I fill out with story ideas that can expand into longer form notes and documents all in one place, and a database of movies I slowly update over time. That's just barely scratching the surface of what Craft can do, and I haven't even mentioned that each of these pages can be visually customized in a variety of ways.

If you want to try out Craft for yourself, you can use the tool on the web, or download the app for iOS, iPadOS, or visionOS, with an Android version to come at some point in the future. All of these platforms let you subscribe to Craft Plus, but to get the deal, you'll need to go to the web version of Craft and sign-up for Craft Plus with the discount code "CRAFTV3" to lock in the 50% discount.

