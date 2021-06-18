Warner Bros, along with New Line Cinema, has attempted to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by creating cinematic universes of its own. In 2013, they released a supernatural horror movie called The Conjuring, which generated over $300 million worldwide. This led to two direct sequels and an additional five spin-off films. The next installment in the series, The Nun 2, is scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 September, with Taissa Farmiga once again confronting the demon nun, Valek.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It pushed The Conjuring Universe past the $2-billion mark at the box office. The films tell the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a real-life couple who became famous investigating paranormal activities in the 1960s. The three Conjuring films are based on accounts of some of their most terrifying experiences, while the other films in the universe, including Annabelle and The Nun, serve as origin stories for the demonic entities that haunt the Warrens.

You can watch all The Conjuring Universe movies in the order that they released in theatres. That's always fun. But a more interesting and perhaps even horrifying viewing experience is to watch them in the order of events that happen (aka chronologically). Allow us to explain.

The Conjuring Universe: Chronological movie order explained

The Nun (2018) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1952 The Nun is set in the 1952 Romania monastery, where two investigators explore a nun's death and uncover a demon's origins, and there's an internet theory that the character Irene might be related to Lorraine Warren due to shared similarities, although unconfirmed officially.

The Nun takes place first in The Conjuring Universe, specifically in 1952 at a monastery in Romania. When a local resident discovers the body of a nun at the monastery's doorstep, the Vatican sends Father Burke (Demian Bichir) and Irene (Taissa Farmiga), a young nun who has not yet taken her vows, to investigate. Upon their arrival, the duo must delve into the depths of the centuries-old complex and uncover the origins of a demon named Valak.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed, there's a belief on the internet that Irene might actually be Lorraine Warren, or at least that they may be related. The actresses portraying both characters are sisters and bear a striking resemblance. Notably, the characters would be of the same age, share religious inclinations, and experience visions. Although unverified, this is something to consider as you navigate through The Conjuring Universe. The Nun was penned by Gary Dauberman and directed by Corin Hardy. Dauberman is also known for his work on writing the new IT and IT: Chapter Two.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1955 Annabelle: Creation, set in 1955 and serving as a prequel to 2014's Annabelle, follows a dollmaker and his wife who welcome orphaned children into their home, only for one girl to accidentally unleash a malevolent force. The film also features connections to the larger universe of horror films.

Set in 1955, Annabelle: Creation is actually a prequel to 2014's Annabelle. It tells the story of a dollmaker named Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto). Following the closure of a local orphanage, they open their home to six orphans and Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman). Being a horror film, the orphans are instructed not to enter the room of the Mullins' deceased daughter. However, almost immediately, one polio-stricken girl, Janice (Talitha Bateman), finds her way in and unleashes an evil that was once contained.

Pay close attention to clues and connections to other films in the universe. For instance, we spot Valak, the demon nun, in a photograph. Gary Dauberman wrote Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle, while David Sandberg, who also worked on Shazam and Lights Out, directed this film.

The Nun 2 (2023) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1956 In The Nun 2, set in 1956, Sister Irene must once again confront the demonic Valek. This time it's at a French boarding school following a priest's death. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film releases on 9 September.

The Nun 2 is set in 1956, a jump of 4 years after the events of the first film. Once again, audiences will see Taissa Farmiga reprising her role as Sister Irene. After the events of the first movie, Sister Irene has taken up a position teaching at a secluded boarding school in the French countryside. However, the peaceful setting is disrupted by the mysterious death of a priest at the school. This event plunges Sister Irene back into a confrontation with the malevolent demon nun Valek.

Michael Chaves, no stranger to The Conjuring Universe, took the director's chair for The Nun 2, and it makes it his third directorial venture within the franchise. The Nun 2 is set to debut in theatres on 9 September. You can check out the trailer here.

Annabelle (2014) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1967 Twelve years after Annabelle: Creation, a young doctor gifts his pregnant wife a doll that turns out to be Annabelle, causing tragedy and their attempt to escape its influence. Directed by John Leonetti.

Set 12 years after the events of Annabelle: Creation, the first installment in the Annabelle film series is directed by John Leonetti and penned by Gary Dauberman. The story begins with a young doctor named Ward Horton, presenting his expecting wife, Mia (portrayed by Annabelle Wallis), with an uncommon doll. This particular doll is soon revealed to be Annabelle, our protagonist. Shortly after, the couple suffers a devastating tragedy, compelling them to abandon the doll and relocate to a different apartment.

However, leaving Annabelle behind proves to be a challenge. Janice, the girl with polio from Annabelle: Creation, reappears in this film, although she's profoundly changed from how we once knew her.

The Conjuring (2013) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1971 Directed by James Wan, the fourth film chronologically in The Conjuring Universe focuses on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren assisting the Perron Family with malevolent hauntings.

Chronologically, the fourth film in The Conjuring Universe is actually the first. This atmospheric thriller notably centers on Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Taissa Farmiga), two renowned paranormal investigators, as they come to assist the beleaguered Perron Family. After moving into an old farmhouse in Rhode Island, the Perrons are plunged into a nightmare as they experience intense and malevolent paranormal activity. Annabelle, a sinister doll with a dark history, even makes a chilling appearance in the film, stored securely in the Warrens' artifact room.

The Conjuring was directed by James Wan, the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises and a producer on many films in The Conjuring Universe. The screenplay is by the Hayes brothers, Chad and Carey.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1972 Annabelle Comes Home chronicles the aftermath of the Warrens obtaining the sinister doll, Annabelle, and the ensuing chaos when she and other entities escape one night. Directed by Gary Dauberman, this installment continues The Conjuring Universe.

Annabelle Comes Home depicts the immediate aftermath of the Warrens acquiring Annabelle in the initial Conjuring film, then delves into the peril of having the doll in their home. After the Warrens obtain Annabelle from the nursing students, the narrative forwards to a year after the events of The Conjuring. This is when the Warrens hire Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) to babysit their daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace). Predictably, given the nature of horror films, Mary Ellen's babysitting night is disrupted.

Annabelle, along with numerous other spirits and demons from the artifact room, inadvertently gets freed in just one night - and this occurs while the Warrens are away. Gary Dauberman returns to write this Annabelle chapter in collaboration with James Wan, and also takes the director's seat for this installment.

The Curse of Llorona (2019) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1977 Set in 1977, The Curse of La Llorona follows Anna Garcia (Linda Cardellini) as she discovers a vengeful spirit targeting her children after the deaths of two boys she investigated. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is part of The Conjuring Universe but stands out as a more independent story.

Set in 1977, The Curse of La Llorona" centers around widowed social worker Anna Garcia (Linda Cardellini). After the tragic deaths of two young boys from a family she was investigating, Anna discovers that a vengeful spirit was behind it and is now targeting her own children, Samantha (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen) and Chris (Roman Christou).

A priest who appears in this film also had a role in Annabelle. The Warrens are briefly mentioned in one scene, too. However, despite these connections, The Curse of La Llorona largely feels like a standalone movie. While it's technically part of The Conjuring Universe, it doesn't seamlessly blend into it. Michael Chaves wrote the film, with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis as directors.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1976-77 Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring 2 chronicles the Warrens' journey to London's Enfield suburb to help a family tormented by paranormal events after a young girl interacts with an Ouija board. This sequel obviously connects to the Nun, compelling you to watch both films for the complete narrative.

The Conjuring 2 follows the Warrens as they journey to London, assisting a family in the Enfield suburb, amidst a media frenzy from their investigation into the Amityville murders. Frances O'Connor portrays Peggy Hodgson, a single mother of four. Paranormal disturbances arise in their home after Peggy's daughter, Janet (played by Madison Wolfe), uses an Ouija board. Thankfully, the Warrens are there to help. While The Conjuring 2 closely connects with The Nun, we won't spill the details.

You'll have to watch both movies to uncover the mystery. James Wan reprised his role as director for The Conjuring 2. The screenplay is by Chad and Carey Hayes, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and Wan.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) Year in The Conjuring Universe: 1981 In this installment directed by Michael Chaves, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the Warrens, aiding Arne Cheyenne Johnson who claims demonic possession as a murder defense. The film weaves its narrative into the broader Conjuring universe, highlighting connections like the Disciples of Ram satanic cult from the Annabelle films.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as the Warrens, coming to the aid of Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor). In 1981, Johnson defended himself against a murder charge by asserting he was possessed by a demon.

As Arne grapples with a malevolent entity in prison, the Warrens race to unearth the sinister force that set this demon upon Arne and those close to him. This installment is intricately woven into The Conjuring Universe. Notably, a Valek Easter egg can be found in a photograph, the Perron family sends flowers to Ed after his heart attack, and there's a significant connection through the Disciples of Ram satanic cult, which was featured in the first two Annabelle films for its role in creating the haunted doll. The film was directed by Michael Chaves, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick serving as its writer.

Bonus: Conjuring Shorts

Julian Terry

In conjunction with the release of Annabelle: Creation in 2017, Warner Bros Pictures launched a contest inviting participants to create their own short films set within The Conjuring Universe. The winning entries can be viewed on YouTube.

Where can you stream The Conjuring Universe?

Since the Conjuring movies are produced by Warner Bros, most of the films are available to stream on the Max streaming app. That includes all three of the main Conjuring films and The Nun, which makes it the perfect option if you're looking to get caught up or do a re-watch before The Nun 2 releases later this year.

Spoiler-free: The Conjuring Universe at a glance

The Conjuring Universe in chronological order

Here is the same list as above, but spoiler-free.

The Nun (2018)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Nun 2 (2023)

Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring (2013)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The Curse Of La Llorona (2019)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

If you prefer to watch The Conjuring Universe movies in the order that they released in theatres, follow this list: