Key Takeaways OnePlus 12 set to surpass all Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones and will feature a Hasselblad camera setup and super-fast wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest chip, also used by Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The phone will come in black, white, and green marble colors. Fans can expect more details on 5 December, including high-resolution cameras.

We've been hearing things about the OnePlus 12 for a little while now and we already heard that there was going to be a OnePlus event on 5 December, but now we can firmly put the two things together. That's following the confirmation that the date will most definitely be the big flagship phone announcement day.

That confirmation comes via a post to the Chinese social network Weibo by none other than Li Jie, the president of OnePlus. In a post that was machine translated the man who should know a thing or two about the upcoming release seems more than a little excited for a phone that will become part of the company's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

The power to surpass Pro

Writing about the new phone Li Jie said that it was designed to "surpass the Pro version of all Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile phones," and by all accounts that's exactly what we can look forward to next week.

The OnePlus 12 will of course be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and that's a chip that will be used by many other Android OEMs over the coming year or so. Samsung is itself set to unveil three phones with the same chip in January, assuming reports are accurate, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra sitting at the top of the lineup. But the OnePlus 12 might give it a run for its money.

We can of course expect a Hasselblad camera setup from the OnePlus 12, but the company's president says that's just the start. According to him, other aspects of the phone "such as periscope telephoto, wireless charging, rain touch, three-stage, infrared, and other concerns that users are very concerned about, are all in place!" The return of super-fast wireless charging is already one aspect of the OnePlus 12 that is sure to raise the spirits among potential buyers.

Following this Weibo post X leaker Evan Blass shared multiple images of the OnePlus 12, including the three colour options; black, white, and a rather gorgeous green marble.

With the 5 December unveiling now just a matter of days away it's fair to say that OnePlus fans can start to get excited. We'll finally learn about the specifications beyond that chip, too, with a number of cameras expected to include 64-megapixel and 50-megapixel sensors.

But will the new phone "surpass the Pro version" of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24? Only time will tell.