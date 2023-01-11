Rumours continue to swirl that the iPhone 15 Pro will ditch clicky buttons and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems convinced.

This isn't the first time that we've heard that Apple intends to move to solid-state volume and power buttons when the iPhone 15 Pro launches later this year. It isn't even the first time that renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that to be the case. But Ming-Chi Kuo is banging the drum once more, and he seems to be pretty confident in what he's saying.

Kuo's latest claims come via a series of tweets that again backed up reports that Apple will use Taptic Engines to replicate the feel of clicking a button on the new high-end iPhones. Taptic Engines are vibration motors that Apple has used in its iPhones for years now, but the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to sport additional ones that will be used to make people think they just clicked a button, even though they didn't.

That is of course a trick that Apple has used in the past. The iPhone 7 famously did away with its physical Home button and replaced it with a similar vibration-based system, while Apple's portable Macs do something similar. No modern Mac has a trackpad that moves - instead, vibration is used to simulate a click whenever the trackpad is pressed.

In terms of the iPhone 15 Pro, it's thought that Apple intends to make the switch in an attempt to make the models more water-resistant than ever before.

While Apple is yet to announce the iPhone 15 lineup we're already pretty confident in its features. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to move from Lightning to USB-C, for example, while the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is also expected to be made available on all models.