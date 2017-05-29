Computex is an international computer expo held annually in Taipei, Taiwan and it's where many companies involved in the PC business make new announcements.

For 2023, the show returns to the Nangang Exhibition Center from May 30 to June 2 and almost all of the major manufacturers in the computing space, including Nvidia and Qualcomm, will be in attendance.

In recent years, many of the announcements have been related to virtual reality, 5G, AI, and machine learning alongside laptop and desktop announcements. This year we're expecting a lot more AI announcements, as has been the trend with most 2023 tech keynotes.

In this article, we'll be rounding up all the news that matters from the biggest PC hardware show of the year. Here's what's happened so far.

Nvidia

Jensen Huang took to the stage on May 29 to kick off the proceedings with a keynote speech. To the delight of shareholders and the chagrin of gamers everywhere, the keynote was focused mostly on how Nvidia is enabling AI development, and not on new GPU releases.

However, there are still a few things for consumers to get excited about. The coolest one, in our opinion, is Nvidia ACE for Games, which is a new way that developers can use generative AI technology to bring their NPCs to life in future games. We got to see a demo of the new tech in action, and while it's quite unnatural sounding at present, it's easy to see how this kind of tech will dramatically change game development in the years to come.

Nvidia also announced G-Sync Ultra Low Motion Blur 2, a new backlight strobing technique that allows for over 1000Hz of effective motion clarity with increased brightness output. The feature will be coming via a G-Sync firmware update and will be rolling out to 1440p 360Hz G-Sync monitors first, with others to follow. You can learn all about it in the video embedded below.

Nvidia also spoke about how it is optimising its RTX GPUs for accelerated generative AI workloads. It claims that with the latest Nvidia driver on Windows 11, Stable Diffusion performance is improved by 2x compared to the previous interference times for developers taking advantage of DirectML optimized paths.

Asus

You know how the power connectors keep failing on certain RTX 40-series GPUs? Well, Asus thinks it has the solution - ditching the cables altogether. It has been showing off its new proprietary power solution, which adds an additional slot alongside the normal PCIe x16 slot to deliver up to 600W of power directly through the motherboard.

It's a great idea, and solves a real problem that PC builders have been facing, but it also severely limits your GPU and motherboard options. So, it might not be ideal for everyone, but it could save you from a cable-based disaster, and has the added benefit of a clean cable-free look.

Acer

Acer has announced the Swift Edge 16, a new ultra-slim OLED laptop with a 3.2K display and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7040HS at its core, along with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The Swift Edge 16 will be available in July, starting at $1,299 / €1,199.

Acer

It also announced the new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop. It's an attractive model in an all-metal housing with a sparkling silver finish. Inside, it packs a 13th Gen Intel CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR5. It's launching in September at a price of $1,799 / €2,229.

MSI

MSI has partnered with Mercedes AMG Motorsport to create a special edition of the Stealth 16 gaming notebook. The premium laptop retails for a cool $3,533 / €3,299 and that price will net you an AMG-themed accessory pack with a mouse, mouse pad, USB drive and carrying case.

MSI

As for the laptop itself, it's all top-of-the-line hardware with an Intel Core i9-13900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2 TB NVMe SSD and a 99 Wh battery inside. The chassis is all Mercedes AMG themed and has a magnesium alloy chassis in a selenite grey colourway.