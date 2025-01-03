Summary Hackers can install malicious chips inside USB-C cables, posing a security risk to your device.

CT scans reveal hidden chips and antennas inside an altered cable, capable of executing malware and extracting data.

To prevent exposure to hacked cables, stick to reputable brands and avoid public charging stations.

When you get a new phone nowadays, typically, the only thing included in the box with it is an official charging cable. Hold that cable near and dear to you because it's possible third-party charging cables may pose a risk to your phone's security.

The electronics inside a USB-C cable are so small that hackers can alter it and put a malicious chip inside without anyone knowing the wiser. Lumafield's Jon Bruner proves this on X and has posted high-quality CT scans of a compromised USB-C cable. Lumafield offers CT scanning solutions for engineering teams with popular brands such as Bauer, Puma, Ninja and Milwaukee.

Using Lumafield's CT scanners, Bruner scanned a USB-C cable called the O.MG cable by Mike Grover, a security researcher and malicious hardware expert. The results of Bruner's CT scan on the cable are truly terrifying.

What damage could a malicious cable do?

It could execute malware on your device

As you can see in the post above, the CT scan reveals the O.MG cable containing a microprocessor and an antenna that could be used for malicious activities, and the scary part is, on the outside, it looks exactly like the Amazon Basics USB-C charging cable. The O.MG cable still works as a regular USB-C cable; it can transfer data and charge your devices. However, the hidden chips inside could power malicious activities, such as a keylogger, which records everything you've typed on your device.

The secret antenna attached to the chip also means these malicious activities could be executed over Wi-Fi. It's even possible for these chips to extract data from your device or remotely access it. The O.MG cable Bruner scanned is used for research purposes, but it's an example of how it's possible for something as simple as a charging cable to be a threat to your device. Any hacker with the knowledge and resources could develop a cable like this.

Obviously, this doesn't mean that every third-party charging cable on the market poses a security threat to your device; there are good third-party brands out there, like Anker, Aukey and UGREEN. But, what can be done to prevent unwillingly coming in contact with a compromised cable? Bruner recommends sticking to reputable cables and avoiding using public charging stations. If you have an iPhone, it's easiest to use Apple's official cables. If you have an Android phone, stick to its official accessories from companies like Google and Samsung.