Key Takeaways Compression-mounted RAM (CAMM) is easily swappable, which should make it cheaper to upgrade laptop RAM.

It could eventually reduce or end the practice of soldering RAM to motherboards.

So far, only Dell and Lenovo have shipped CAMM laptops.

RAM isn't always the sexiest of topics, but upgrading it will often boost the performance of laptops, or any other PC for that matter. 8GB might be enough for web browsing, for example, but you'll want at least 16GB for things like 3D gaming or Photoshop. Tasks like professional video editing can require 32GB or more.

Compression-mounted RAM isn't new, but it's only now poised to become widespread. In this guide we'll explain what it is, who's using it, and why it could potentially revolutionize the laptop industry, especially if it makes its way into Apple's MacBooks.

What is compression-mounted RAM?

Compression-mounted RAM is more commonly labeled CAMM, short for Compression Attached Memory Module. The technology was developed by Dell engineer Tom Schnell as a replacement for DIMM and SODIMM RAM, which has been in use for decades.

Frequently, non-CAMM memory is soldered onto the motherboard. That makes it difficult or impossible to upgrade, such that when you're buying a laptop, it may be vital to choose a configuration with as much RAM as you'll ever need. Bought a laptop with 16GB for games and web browsing, but then transitioned into professional video production? Too bad -- you'll have to live with your decision or buy an entirely new computer. Swappable RAM slots have existed for a long time, but on laptops those usually come at the cost of battery drain, since they're less efficient.

As its name suggests, CAMM works by aligning a RAM module against compatible pin contacts, then screwing or latching it down. This allows RAM to be replaced at will, but with the benefits of actually being faster and more power-efficient than soldered memory. The latter two features are the result of shorter traces than what you see in SODIMM.

The technology was initially exclusive to Dell laptops when it launched in 2022, but a CAMM2 specification was published in December 2023, and we're beginning to see non-Dell products reach the market

Why is compression-mounted RAM a big deal?

The major reason is upgrade support. While it's still a relative minority of people that are going to perform their own RAM swaps, CAMM2 installs should be easy, and relatively cheap next to paying to have RAM built-in. Apple, in particular, is infamous for charging far more for extra RAM than it's worth.

Assuming CAMM2 takes off, it could force some PC makers to lower the cost of their own RAM upgrades, since they won't have as much leverage over customers. Vendors will however need to adopt compatible motherboards, which may block us from seeing CAMM2 in MacBooks anytime soon -- Apple uses hyper-optimized system architecture that could make CAMM2 difficult to implement. Or at least, difficult enough to use as an excuse.

In the long run, there's a good chance many PC vendors will switch over. There are inherent speed limits to SODIMM that CAMM solves, and maximizing power efficiency is crucial on any laptop. CAMM also supports capacities up to 128GB, which could make laptops more practical for some professional tasks. Don't expect your average Dell or HP laptop to get 128GB of RAM anytime soon, though.

Which laptops use compression-mounted RAM?

Dell's original CAMM-equipped laptops were Precision 7000-series models dating back to April 2022. The first non-Dell product with the technology is Lenovo's ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 workstation (above), launched in April 2024. Specifically, it uses LPCAMM2, which you can change by removing the laptop's backing, pulling out the battery, and then unscrewing the memory module.

We should see more laptops in the near future, since companies like ADATA, Micron, MSI, and Samsung are producing components. In fact MSI already has a desktop-oriented CAMM2 motherboard, so we could see the tech spread throughout the greater PC universe.