A major online leak has revealed the alleged specifications for all three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
A trio of official-looking spec sheets were posted online by Twitter user @dohyun354 who seems to have gleaned them from Samsung France. He also posted some marketing sheets with photos of the three phones.
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will launch during a Galaxy Unpacked presentation on Wednesday 1 February, but if you want some major spoilers, just keep reading.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is naturally the flagship model of the three, with the adoption of Samsung's new 200-megapixel HP2 sensor for its main camera. Here are the rest of the leaked specifications:
- Display: 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440) AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Memory options: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5
- Storage options: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB - expandable through microSD
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
- Rear cameras: 200-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto (3x zoom), 10-megapixel telephoto (10x optical zoom, 100x "space zoom")
- Front camera: 12-megapixel
- Video recording: Up to 8K 30fps / 4K 60fps
- Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired fast charging, 10W wireless
- Dimensions and weight: 78.1 163.4 x 8.9mm, 233g
- Waterproofing: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs
The standard model naturally drops some of the above specifications but is still capable in its own right:
- Display: 6.1-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR5
- Storage options: 128GB / 256GB - expandable through microSD
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
- Rear cameras: 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 12-megapixel
- Video recording: Up to 8K 30fps / 4K 60fps
- Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 3,900mAh, 25W wired fast charging, 10W wireless
- Dimensions and weight: 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm, 167g
- Waterproofing: IP68
Samsung Galaxy 23 Plus specs
The S23 Plus model is very similar to the standard S23, but with a larger battery, larger storage options and larger screen (naturally):
- Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR5
- Storage options: 256GB / 512GB - expandable through microSD
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
- Rear cameras: 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 12-megapixel
- Video recording: Up to 8K 30fps / 4K 60fps
- Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Battery: 4,700mAh, 45W wired fast charging, 10W wireless
- Dimensions and weight: 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm, 195g
- Waterproofing: IP68
The trio will be unveiled next to an expected Samsung Galaxy Book 3 during Unpacked. We'll bring you all the details and our first impressions then. You will be able to watch the event unfold here.