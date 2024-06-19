Key Takeaways The Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light offers decent sound and strong magnet charging for iPhones, but has limited compatibility.

While the speaker is affordable and convenient for smaller gatherings, it falls short in terms of charging and Bluetooth range capabilities.

If you're looking for a multi-functional device that excels in all areas, this speaker may not be the best fit, but it serves as a good night light option.

When you're spending money on a new product, you often want to get the most bang for your buck. Whether you're looking for a product that is affordable to take care of a task or you want something that can handle many tasks for its price, versatility and flexibility are often key components during the purchasing process. Maybe you want a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop so you can eliminate having to buy a mop and a vacuum. Maybe it's an alarm clock that doubles as a sound machine to set you up both at night and in the morning. Regardless of what you want, you hope that it can succeed in its abilities.

The Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light is a multi-functional device that can do quite a lot. It is a wireless, portable, Bluetooth speaker. It is a night light. It is a MagSafe charger for your iPhone. It is a charger for your AirPods. The device can do all of those things. But does it do any of them exceptionally? That's what I wanted to find out.

I've been testing the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker and found that, in some areas, it does hit the mark. But I kept finding myself wanting more out of it. How is that possible? Let me explain.

Price, specs, & availability

It won't set you back much

Close

The Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light retails for $55. It is frequently on sale for less than that though, usually around $50. You can buy it on Amazon and it is readily available. Compared to other Bluetooth speakers, this is in the lower-end price range for quality and multi-functional devices.

It has some weight to it, weighing over two pounds. It is also rather long, measuring nine inches in length. You won't struggle to move it around and there are great non-slip pads on the bottom of it that keep it in place. There is no information on its waterproof or dustproof rating on the box or in the user manual, unfortunately. The speaker comes in five different colors: yellow (which is the one I have), gray, black, pink, and blue. It can produce a maximum output of 15W of power for charging purposes.

What I like about the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light

It's a decent speaker and a decent charger

Pocket-lint

Taking the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light out of the box, you notice its size right away. It seems like a big speaker because of its cylindrical shape, but it is not hard to move around. I wasn't sure if I needed to plug it in to charge it before I used it, but opening up the top charging area primes it for use. I first put my iPhone 13 on top of it with the case on and immediately the N53 strong magnet grasped it and held it tightly. Taking the case off my phone held it even tighter, as the MagSafe design works incredibly well.

Pairing the speaker with my phone was simple. Soon, I was playing music as my phone sat on top. But I noticed it wasn't charging. Once I plugged in the provided charging cable into a block and plugged it into an outlet, the phone started charging. I tilted the phone charging pad to turn my phone vertically and horizontally and see if the phone stayed on. Without the case on, it stayed on beautifully. With my case, which should be noted is not a MagSafe case, it charged but slid off if it was tilted.

I also played Bad Guy by Billie Eilish to test the bass, and I was surprised at how good the bass was.

As I typically do with any Bluetooth speaker I test, I played a variety of songs to test the distortion, bass, sound, and clarity. I played Scream by Usher and found that the sound wss solid and full until I turned the volume all the way up, and it made for a slightly tinny sound. I also played Bad Guy by Billie Eilish to test the bass, and I was surprised at how good the bass was. I then played a variety of other songs and was overall impressed by the sound quality for a speaker this price. I played music indoors and outdoors and, while it isn't the kind of speaker you're going to use to fill a party with sound, it's solid for a more intimate gathering.

Finally, I tested out the night light and I loved the fact that it is bright on its own, but you can make it brighter or dimmer by holding the light button on the side of the speaker.

What I didn't like about the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light

Charging isn't ideal

Pocket-lint

The biggest miss of the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light is the fact that it needs to be plugged in for a phone or earbuds to charge. That can really take the wind out of your sails if you're using it outdoors and realize that you need to charge something. It's the equivalent of having to charge your phone at a bar and having to ask the bartender to charge it behind the bar. It's just kind of a hassle. You have to go find a plug rather than it being able to be charged and then charge your device for you.

The sound quality is fine, but it feels like it should pack more of a punch for its size. Additionally, the Bluetooth range is rather weak, as it only works for phones within 33 feet. This may seem like a good distance, since you can also leave your phone on it to charge while you're using it. But again, the phone has to be plugged in for that to work.

The Colsur Bluetooth Speaker is only meant for iPhones series 12, 13, or 14 and AirPods Pro, 3, or 2. It will not work with other phones, unless they have a MagSafe case, in which case it might. But It's not guaranteed and there aren't other earbuds this works for, as I tried offerings from Soundpeats, Lisbon, and Skullcandy to no avail.

Should you buy the Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light?

Pick a lane

Pocket-lint

The Colsur Bluetooth Speaker with Night Light is a serviceable portable speaker that is good for smaller outdoor parties or indoor gatherings. It's a good MagSafe charger as long as you have the right phone or earbuds for its compatibility. It's a good stand for an iPhone, thanks to the strong magnet. But arguably its best feature is as a night light. If you want a $55 night light, it's a good pick. If you want a device that serves all of its multi-functional purposes, this may not be it. I just kept wanting more from it in every aspect of its features. But for the price, if it can check off a few boxes for you, it could be worth your money.