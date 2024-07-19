Key Takeaways College Football 25 features real schools and players for Xbox, PS, PC.

Use the Team Builder feature to create and customize your own dream team.

Access the Team Builder on the game's website, create team, edit players, and download into the game.

The major appeal of College Football 25 is the long-awaited return of real schools and players in a football game. For the first time since 2014, gamers on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC can take control of their favorite college teams and crush their rivals on the gridiron. However, that's only one part of the College Football 25 package. Alongside a player editor, there's an entire Team Builder feature you can take advantage of.

The Team Builder allows you to fully build your own dream team from the ground up. You can design every part of your team, from the player names to their uniforms, and more. This is a complex system with a lot of depth to it that isn't immediately understandable, and you won't find it in any menu in the game itself. Let us call this play so you can focus on running the ball once you learn how to use the Team Builder in College Football 25.

It's not in the game

EA

If you were looking for the Team Builder option in any of the menus in College Football 25, you no doubt came up empty-handed. That's because the Team Builder is relegated to a website instead of being integrated into the game itself. This does allow for a lot more options, but is less convenient for the average person. Here's how to access it:

Visit the Team Builder page on the College Football 25 website here. Sign in with your EA account Click Create

You will now be on the main Team Builder screen where you can enter your Team Name, Nickname, Abbreviation, City, State, and create your logo.

On the Uniforms tab, you can edit your team's helmets, jerseys, pants, and socks for both your home and away uniforms.

The Stadium tab lets you name and edit a stadium using one of the existing college stadiums as a base.

Finally, the Program tab lets you get into the nitty-gritty and edit every single player on your team, from their name, number, and handedness, all the way down to their individual skill ratings.

Once you've finalized everything, it's time to download your custom team into College Football 25.

Hit the Submit button on the upper right Check everything over and press Submit again Start College Football 25 on your console Go to the Create and Share section Go into the Download Center Press either Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox) to open the search menu Search for your own username Find your team and hit Download

You can only use your Team Builder game in the Dynasty game mode. It will not appear in any other game mode.