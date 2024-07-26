Key Takeaways Revamped dynasty mode in College Football 25 values certain player types over overall ratings.

New offenses, like RPO plays, and old favorites, like the triple option, are added.

Tips include focusing on important attributes for each position and using auto-subs to manage wear and tear.

College Football 25 is out and gamers will find a lot to love in the revamped dynasty mode in College Football 25, which is much different than the last version of the game we saw over a decade ago. An all-new gameplay system has made certain types of players more valuable than their overall rating would have you believe. New offenses, with tons of RPO plays, have been added, while old favorites like the triple option are back as well.

Recruiting is one of the biggest parts of the College Football 25. It might look familiar to older gamers, as some of the mechanics return in a slightly updated form from previous versions of NCAA Football. Don't let that fool you though, the AI behind recruiting has been updated to be more like real-life recruiting, making it harder to land prospects at the lower-level schools. Don't worry though, we've rounded up all the best tips and tricks to turn you into your very own Nick Saban.

Choosing a coaching style

Recruiter or bust

EA

The first choice you'll have to make starting a dynasty is which coaching archetype you'll choose from recruiter, motivator, and strategist. The best choice here is recruiter, as it makes landing the best players a little easier. Motivator improves player development, but the main bonuses you'll want in that skill tree are also available as a recruiter. Tactician will let you access improved attributes in games, as well as bonuses on recruiting official visits. But, again, the best strategist bonuses are also available as a recruiter though.

Related The best teams in College Football 25 to start your dynasty Anyone can win a championship at Georgia, but building a dynasty at smaller schools like Sam Houston State is where College Football 25 is best.

Create your own playbook

Mix and mash styles

EA Sports

Creating your own playbook lets you tailor all the formations and plays you want to use. It also allows for funky combinations you wouldn't see in real life, like combining the Air Raid offense with the triple option. Make sure you fill out your audibles for any formation you add as well.

Currently, you can't choose your own playbook for your coach in dynasty, but you can choose your playbook before each game in the team options screen. You'll find your created playbooks just before Air Force in the offensive and defensive playbook sections.

Related What we know about the Meta Quest 3S The Quest 3 set a new standard for mixed reality headsets, and now the company is trying to make it more affordable.

Need for speed

Know what's important to each position

This goes for the roster you start with in dynasty mode and as you look to add more recruits to your team. The most important attributes differ slightly depending on the position they play. Wide receivers are the most obvious position, as their speed attributes (Speed, Acceleration, Agility, and Change of Direction) are often more important than their actual overall skill rating while playing games. Cornerbacks and running backs are other positions where speed attributes are at a premium.

Along the offensive and defensive line -- try to pay attention to players' strength ratings, as well as their size. Watching offensive and defensive linemen's height and weight will also help you avoid wasting recruiting hours on busts. The smaller players are less likely to be gem recruits. It's also worth trying to avoid having players with higher overalls but poor size, if you can avoid it. The closer a lineman is to 6' is a sign that he might not have a high ceiling.

Related How to use the player editor in EA Sports College Football 25 NCAA College Football has all your favorite players, but what if you want to make your own? Here's how to use the player editor.

Use auto-subs to manage wear and tear

Managing your entire roster is a more important part of the game

EA Sports

If you play three or four games in a row without a bye week, you'll begin to notice your players' ratings start to fall. That's where smartly substituting your players to avoid heavy workloads comes into play.

You don't need to do this for every player, but at certain positions, you should expect more wear and tear. Running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and linebackers are the positions that experience wear and tear the most. Running backs specifically will see their ratings decrease and injuries pile up if you don't manage their workload smartly. So it's worth using increasing running back substitutions in the autosubs menu in the team section of the dynasty hub, in order to make sure your backup can eat a few snaps during the game. Just know that if your running back is carrying the football 20+ times per game, he will eventually start to degrade.

Related EA Sports' College Football 25 sets a new standard for football sims Combining the tradition of college football with a host of new features that have hit the sport, College Football 25 is everything fans hoped.

Don't waste scholarships

You can't cut incoming players

EA Sports

In past versions of NCAA Football, getting under the scholarship limit was a breeze. You just cut the worst players on your team. College Football 25 makes this process a little trickier. You can no longer cut incoming freshmen and players you picked up from the transfer portal. So, in order to get under the 85-player roster limit, you may need to cut higher-rated players and keep busts who committed to your program.

To stop this from happening, don't hand out scholarships freely, and scout the players you want to recruit. It's the best way to make sure you're not wasting your recruiting hours and potentially a roster spot.

Related Every Nintendo console from 1980 to now: A complete history Despite what you might think, the NES wasn't Nintendo's first games machine and there's a lot more to the company's history than many remember.

Recruiting basics

Focus on the highest-rated players interested in you

EA

To start each season of my dynasty, figure out which positions you need to address for the next season by identifying players who are playing their final year in college. Then add the highest-rated players that are interested in your school with a focus on the positions you need. You can add a few higher-rated prospects, but it's actually easier to pull the big fish prospects later in the recruiting cycle (we'll get to that). Use the sort function in the prospects menu to sort by players' star ratings. Anyone interested in your school will have a green dot next to their name. You should also pay attention to recruits' pipeline ratings. They can have a pipeline rating going up to five. The higher the rating, the easier time you'll have recruiting them. I use the preseason recruiting hours to scout most of the 35 players I added to my recruiting board, and focus on the few who are gems (the highest possible overall).

How to find the best recruits

What will recruits' overall be depending on their star ranking?

EA Sports

The level of recruit you'll be able to land will largely be determined by how good your school is on the field, but by identifying "gem" recruits, you can land players with a higher overall than what their star rating will normally provide. So a class loaded with four-star players might have a higher class ranking than a class filled with three-star gem recruits, but both would be filled with players who have similar overalls. Meanwhile, there's much less competition for the three-star players.

Recruiting Star Rating Regular Overall Gem Overall Bust Overall 5-Star 78-82 83-88 70-74 4-Star 72-77 77-82 67-72 3-Star 67-72 72-77 62-67 2-Star 62-67 67-72 57-62 1-Star 52-57 57-62 47-52

The amount of recruiting hours you have will depend on the level of your coach and the school you are at. If you're a leveled-up recruiting coach at a school with 5-star prestige, you'll have 1,000 recruiting hours to find new players, while a rookie coach at a small 1-star prestige school could have as little as 350. You'll have more hours available in the pre-season to scout, and during the four weeks in the off-season when the transfer portal is open.

With a recruiting board filled with 35 prospects, you might be tempted to spread those recruiting hours out across the entire board. That's the exact opposite of what you should do, though. Focus on the highest-rated players you've scouted with the green gem bonus and allocate the highest number of recruiting points you can by using the Send The House recruiting pitch. The normal maximum you can spend per recruit is 50 hours, but with skills from the coaching tree, you can get it as high as 75 hours for certain positions.

At higher prestige schools, like Alabama or Georgia, you may be able to back off recruits that you've built up a lead with and still land their commitments without spending the maximum number of points each week, but at any type of lower school, even 4-star prestige schools, you should continue spending the maximum until you land their commitments. Higher-profile schools can quickly come in and steal recruits from you.

Re-stocking your recruiting board

Look for open-status players or players with no scholarship offers.

EA Sports

Once you've run through the players you initially added to your recruiting board, you can begin to restock it. You'll want to remove players who have eliminated your school from consideration to free up spots, and then head to the prospect list. You'll want to find the highest-rated prospects available that still have an open status with their recruitment or have no other scholarship offers. Through the first eight weeks of the season, you'll be able to reliably find 4-star caliber players without offers that you can get to attend your lower-tier school. Just keep an eye on their recruitments each week, as larger schools will erode your advantage within a week or two once they become interested in a player.

Use the transfer portal to fill roster holes

Seems obvious, but there's a catch.

EA Sports

Transfer portal star ratings are similar to the recruiting portal when it comes to overall, but you might find players who have better overall ratings if you look for juniors and seniors instead of freshmen and sophomores. You'll usually find a plethora of three-star players who'll end up with an overall in the 70s. One way the transfer portal differs from regular recruiting is that there are very few four-star players and almost no five-stars. The four and five-star players will also have slightly higher overalls than regular recruits would, with five-star players having ratings starting in the high 80s and NFL upside.

The transfer portal opens up during the off-season with players leaving their old schools for greener pastures. You'll have to divide your time between recruiting transfers and finishing up your class of high school recruits. The transfer portal provides an opportunity to add depth to your roster or fill a position of need if you have an unexpected transfer of your own. You should really go through your roster at this point and check out which positions have holes. The only problem is that the roster at this point in the off-season will still feature senior players who won't be on your team the next season, so when you're looking through your roster and trying to find out what you need in the portal, a good starting point is any position with lots of seniors.

I learned this lesson the hard way, assuming my defensive tackle depth was great after my first season, and realizing too late that I only had four low-rated players at the position for next season.