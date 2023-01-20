Cobra Kai is coming to an end, and Season 6 will see the karate action play out one last time.

Cobra Kai has carved an unexpected line through Netflix, proving hugely popular as the 80s revival saw many popular characters from the Karate Kid movies brought back to the small screen. Season 6 will draw the tale to an end, a bittersweet conclusion to what has been a defining reboot series for Netflix.

There are so many loose ends, however, that there's a lot of ground to cover. Here's everything you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 6.

The actual release date for the next season of Cobra Kai hasn't been confirmed, but Season 5 aired in September 2022 - earlier than many expected. It wouldn't be surprising, therefore, for Season 6 to run around the same time in 2023.

However, Netflix on 20 January 2023, started pushing Cobra Kai Season 6, so it might appear sooner than many expect.

Is there a Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer?

No, currently there are no trailers for the next season, but Netflix is already teasing the new season, with a Season 6 announcement. This doesn’t give anything away, except that the action is going to be ramped up.

Cobra Kai Season 6 storyline and plot

Season 5 leaves us with an interesting situation. Terry Silver has been disgraced in front of his students and Cobra Kai appears to be on the edge of collapse. In the final showdown with Daniel LaRusso, Silver is beaten fair and square. But there doesn't seem to be any peace for the Valley. With John Kreese spending the last season in jail, he fakes his own death and manages to escape, setting up an epic return - with vengeance on his mind.

It's clear that overcoming Kreese will be the central plotline - perhaps assisted by other returnees - but the previous five seasons have used many of the major characters again. We're expecting all the kids to return and all the major players from Season 5, but exactly how the dojos will form up with Cobra Kai all but finished and Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang basically indistinguishable.

Season 5 ended with Tory and Robby reconciling and with Sam and Miguel closer than ever - so there's a sense that most of the major conflicts have been resolved. We're ready to be surprised in Season 6, which Netflix promises will be bigger than ever.

Who will star in Cobra Kai Season 6?

We're expecting Season 6 to bring back many of the main characters, including:

Ralph Macchio - Danny LaRusso

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Mariduena - Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Thomas Ian Griffith - Terry Silver

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen

How to catchup on Cobra Kai

As we said in our Season 5 guide, the best way to enjoy Cobra Kai is to watch all the Karate Kid films first, as that provides the context for a lot of the relationships in Cobra Kia and gives the history of a lot of the characters. Importantly, the original The Karate Kid provides the context for the whole premise of Cobra Kia, so is essential viewing.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) is important context for Cobra Kai Season 3, while The Karate Kid Part III introduces Terry Silver who is important for Cobra Kai Season 4 and Season 5, so you'll need to watch that too.

Netflix then has all the seasons 1-5 for you to watch online.