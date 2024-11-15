Key Takeaways The CMF Phone 1's accessory system adds functionality and further customization.

On its own, the phone's design makes it one of the best-looking budget phones available.

That's on top of excellent, multi-day battery life and average camera and chip performance.

Until 2024, CMF, Nothing's budget tech brand , has mostly been a curiosity, producing plastic-y, unique earbuds and other accessories primarily targeted at the regions Nothing's current mid-range phones and wireless earbuds don't reach. However, the CMF Phone 1 completely flips that around.

Nothing's new budget phone brings customization and an eye-catching design to the budget smartphone space, in many ways reinventing what it means to be a "feature phone." The Phone 1 is no Fairphone 5 in terms of repairability, but it does have the most personality of any phone I've held, and on top of that, it's a solid Android device in its own right. Whether or not you're taken with its gimmick, the CMF Phone 1 proves that the quality of Nothing's first two phones weren't a fluke.

Price, availability, and specs

The CMF Phone 1 was announced on July 12th, 2024, alongside a new pair of wireless earbuds and a smartwatch. The Phone 1 is interesting because it's Nothing's first budget smartphone at a starting price of $199 and a bit of a departure from what made its more premium Phone 1, Phone 2, and Phone 2(a) stand out. The Phone 1 is still design-forward (CMF stands for "colors, materials, and finish"), but where Nothing's early products turned the technical details of how a phone works into a luxury through a translucent back, the CMF Phone 1 looks like you could have 3D printed some of its components and built it yourself.

That's because Nothing has designed the device to be customizable, with a removable back and an "Accessory Point" with a circular cover you can unscrew with your fingers. You can attach a variety of accessories to the back of the Phone 1, including a kickstand, lanyard, and wallet attachment, on top of changing its back cover from the default black, to a bright orange, light green, or navy blue.

Regardless of the accessories you choose, you'll get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, a USB-C port, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Inside, the CMF Phone 1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chip, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage for storing all of your apps and photos. The one wrinkle to the CMF Phone 1 is that if you live in the United States or outside the European and Asian markets Nothing targets, you'll need to use the company's beta program, which limits you to T-Mobile's network if you want to use 5G and 4G, or AT&T and Verizon if you're comfortable with only being able to use 4G. For the rest of the Phone 1's specs, check out the table below.

CMF Phone 1 Brand CMF by Nothing SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 5000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Nothing OS 2.6 (Powered by Android 14) Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP + Portrait Sensor, f/1.8, Ultra XDR, AI Vivid Mode, Night Mode, Motion Capture Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Gigabit 5G, 4GLTE Dimensions 6.45" x 3.03" x 0.31" Colors Black, Orange, Light Green Weight 6.9 oz / 7.12 oz Charge speed 33W charging IP Rating IP52 Micro SD card support Expandable up to 2TB Year of release 2,024 Expand

What I liked about the CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1's battery life lasts all day and then some

Close

One of the most important features of a budget phone is battery life. When you're budget-conscious, how your phone works matters a lot more than how it looks, and how long the battery lasts determines whether you'll be able to use it at all. Despite the CMF Phone 1's price, Nothing doesn't compromise on the battery.

The 5,000mAh battery in the Phone 1 gives you a lot of wiggle room before you have to worry about charging it. I was able to get nearly a week of standby time after a single charge of the Phone 1, and around three days with casual smartphone use. That can obviously fluctuate depending on what you're trying to do on your phone, but if you're primarily on Wi-Fi most of the day (like I was) and aren't spending hours playing demanding games on your phone, you should have more battery life than you know what to do with.