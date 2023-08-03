Nothing, the London-based tech firm co-founded by Carl Pei, announced today that it is launching its own sub-brand that is aimed at providing value for the budget-conscious.

The new brand is called CMF by Nothing, and it's set to launch within months with the arrival of its first products; a new smartwatch and a bear of earbuds.

Coming later this year

Little is known about the new brand beyond what CEO Pei said in Nothing's Community Quarterly Update, but we do know that it's all about making "better design more accessible." That's another way of saying that CMF by Nothing will be aimed at reducing the price of technology for those who would prefer not to spend big to get the latest thing.

"Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design," Nothing said in a statement produced to Pocket-lint via email. "As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people. Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design."

All of that will apparently kick off when CMF by Nothing launches its first products "in the coming months." Those products will see the brand launch a new smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, but we will have to wait for more details to be made available in the future.

Pei appears to suggest that CMF's focus on offering designs that aren't "excessively priced," the Nothing brand proper will continue to offer “the highest end components and the best performance and will also feature the latest technology.”

This news of course comes after the unveiling of the Nothing Phone (2), a handset that marks the company's first foray into the United States phone market. It's also a phone priced at $599, so could we perhaps expect to see a phone from CMF with a lower price point in the future? While $599 is undoubtedly cheap besides the Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23, there is little doubt that there is room in the market for something even more affordable. You only have to look at the sheer number of budget phones in Samsung's lineup for proof of that.