Summary After launching on iOS devices last year, Clicks Technology is launching its keyboard accessory for select Android phones.

The Clicks Keyboard will be available on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Motorola Razr+, and Samsung Galaxy S25.

The keyboard accessory is reminiscent of the BlackBerry's keyboard, with ergonomically contoured keys to make typing comfortable and tactile.

Last year, Clicks Technology debuted its keyboard accessory for the iPhone, adding a BlackBerry-like keyboard to the iOS experience. Fast-forward a year, and the Clicks Keyboard is finally coming to Android.

Clicks Technology has announced that its Clicks Keyboard accessory is coming soon for the Google Pixel 9 , the Pixel 9 Pro , the Motorola Razr+, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 . The company states that the keyboard case accessory is "engineered for fast, accurate typing." By moving the keyboard off the screen and onto the case accessory, the company touts that users can "reclaim their digital real estate" and have more screen space to browse, work, chat, and more.

Pre-orders are open now for the Clicks Keyboard for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, with an estimated shipping date of late April. The keyboard's introductory price of $99 is available for a limited time until March 31. After that, it will be available for $139. Reservations for the Clicks Keyboard are also available now for the Motorola Razr+ and Galaxy S25, but aren't expected to ship until June.

Clicks for Android $99 $139 Save $40 Clicks Technology is launching the Clicks Keyboard accessory soon for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Motorola Razr+, and Samsung Galaxy S25. $99 at Clicks

Type on your phone like it's 2007

The Clicks Keyboard for Android has a variety of shortcuts and supports passthrough charging

Clicks

If you remember the days of typing on a BlackBerry phone, then Clicks' keyboard will be a blast from the past for you. The keyboard has ergonomically contoured keys to make typing feel more comfortable and tactile. Plus, it is backlit, so it's easy to see no matter the time or place. The keyboard also has a variety of shortcuts users can use to navigate their device, such as to launch AI assistants like Gemini.

"With Clicks, users have access to powerful shortcuts that allow them to effortlessly draft emails on the go, capture and create content without obstruction, instantly navigate their favorite apps, launch AI assistants, call friends and so much more -- all at the push of a button," Clicks Technology said an email statement to Pocket-lint.

Additionally, the Clicks Keyboard for Android supports passthrough USB-C charging, since the keyboard accessory plugs into the device's USB-C port. If you have a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro, the Clicks keyboard supports wireless charging as well. If you do a lot of typing on your phone, whether it's texting, emailing, or working, the Clicks Keyboard might be an accessory worth checking out, although its biggest drawback is the increased length of the device.