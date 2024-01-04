Key Takeaways Clicks is releasing a keyboard case for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The accessory snaps onto the entire device and features a QWERTY keyboard with software shortcuts and a backlit design.

Clicks is available for pre-order now, with prices ranging from $139 to $159 for different models and is expected to ship between February and early spring.

Physical keyboards on phones have gone the way of the dinosaurs. Some people still haven't gotten over that notion, clutching their BlackBerry KEY2s tight to their chest, and they might never. If you're one of that herd, but are now carrying a late-model iPhone to your chagrin, you might want to take note of a new product coming out of a media-savvy group of renowned nerds.

Clicks is the name of both the company as well as the keyboard case it will be producing for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Two of the biggest names in its founding charter are Kevin Michaluk, longtime chief of the CrackBerry blog, and Michael Fisher, also known as the tech-obsessed YouTube personality Mr. Mobile. Others on the roster include CEO Adrian Li Mow Ching of F(x) Technology, makers of 2019's Pro1 phone equipped with a slide-out keyboard, and a slate of advisors with years of experience from Apple, BlackBerry, and other parts of the industry.

Beyond the pure physicality that just can't be replicated when tapping against a glass screen, Fisher points out that iOS has had to adapt to keyboards thanks to the iPad's commanding accessories market. Software shortcuts developed for that crowd play to Clicks's raison d'être as an iPhone companion. It also relinquishes a great portion of visual real estate back to the user.

Clicks

Those paradigms inform the intent, approach, and design of the case. It snaps onto the entire device, slotting into its Lightning or USB-C port. The Clicks case is said to be light on power usage and offers pass-through cabled and wireless charging.

Laid out beneath the enclosure is a mobile-style QWERTY keyboard, replete with hinted symbols (including numerals) as well as Command and Tab keys, keys for switching languages, flipping to a number pad, or accessing extra symbols, and one to activate the microphone. Oh, and there's a backlight in there somewhere.

The eclectic material build features a silicone exterior, a pad of black vegan leather on Founders Edition cases, and polycarbonate on the keyboard with nickel contacts.

Clicks supports iOS's standard shortcuts, but, as it's a living product with firmware, you may be able to partake in a few extra tricks once the dev team pulls down its sleeves.

Samsung

Also in the pipeline is support for more devices - we can't help but think Samsung had a good thing going with its series of keyboard covers for the Galaxy S series several years back -- plus more color options to accompany the existing BumbleBee yellow and London Sky gray.

Clicks for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro cost $139 and are available to pre-order now: the former will ship by February 1; the latter sometime in the middle of March. The iPhone 15 Pro Max model can be reserved for $159 with a $30 deposit at sign-up. It'll ship sometime in early spring.

You can learn all the details about Clicks from Mr. Mobile himself in his promotional video below. Or, you can head to Clicks and make a purchase -- we're not making affiliate revenue off of that link.

Full disclosure: I've personally worked with Michael Fisher from 2014 to 2016 at our now-sister site, Pocketnow.