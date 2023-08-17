Roborock/ Pocket-lint Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 $650 Save $270 The S7 provides a hands-free solution to both vacuuming and mopping with its powerful 2500 Pa suction and 600g mop pressure to get rid of dust on your hardwood floors. Its easy-to-use app allows for intelligent mapping, setting cleaning schedules, and establishing no-go zones for a custom cleaning experience. Save on time and money by purchasing for $270 off today. $380 at Amazon

Especially with kids going back to school, and we slip into the dog days of summer, life gets even more hectic. And if you're anything like me, my household chore to-do lists often pile up faster than the dust around my baseboards. Thankfully, over the past few years, the best robot vacuums have proven a smarter way of cleaning, so you don't have to do all the dirty work. While these smart devices are a bit pricier than your traditional hand-held vacuum, it can be a great investment that saves you time - and right now you can also save on price with this deal on the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop thanks to this Amazon deal. Stacked with smart features and powerful suction, this vacuum-mop duo usually runs for $650, but today you can get it for almost half-off at $380.

Why should I take advantage of this Roborock S7 deal now?

Robot vacuums are a great tool, but rarely sell for a sub- $500 price tag, at not the quality models or those equipped with dual suction and mop abilities - and a 42 per cent off deal is the perfect time to bite the bullet on a robot vacuum model that intelligently maps out and cleans your space. This specific model is especially helpful as it uses LiDAR navigation for accurate cleaning, so you know those problems areas get the attention they need. Additionally, the model is suitable for low-pile carpets lower than 4mm and features a rubber brush that resists hair tangling to keep all your rug from looking more like your pet than a decorative piece.

Given it's a mop-vacuum duo, another Roborock S7 stand out feature is its intelligent lifting, which means when a carpet is detected, the mop lifts out of the way and allows the machine's 2500PA powerful suction to shine. When hardwood floors do need mopping, however, the S7 features 580g mop pressure and promises to erase any dirty streaks. Equipped with a 5200mAh Li-ion battery, the S7 also advertises a 180-minute runtime, making it possible to clean up to 2150 square feet in one session. Additionally, the 3L bag promises to hold up to 60 days of dust, and will auto-empty into the Roborock S7 dock, which is sold separately.

In the app, there's also the ability to set cleaning schedules, adjust the vacuum's suction power, and designate "no-go" zones. And if you really want a hands-off experience, you can power and control the S7 via voice control with Amazon Alexa. Essentially, this smart vacuum makes your home cleaner without you even having to get off the couch. So, snag it today before kids go back to school and the price creeps back up into the $600 range.