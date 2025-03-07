Summary Clamshell foldables are likely to triumph over their book-style counterparts, at least in terms of sales numbers.

The overriding reason is price, since book models often cost as much as a gaming PC.

Phone makers are going to have to push prices down if they expect book foldables to take off.

We're several years into the era of foldable phones -- the Samsung Galaxy Fold was released (and re-released) six years ago -- and yet, somehow, the market is still settling down. Foldables are far from mainstream, and some brands have yet to join the fray, most notably Apple. A foldable iPhone is coming -- but probably not until 2026 at the earliest.

Another thing to be settled is which format is going to rule the day. While devices like the Galaxy Fold open like a book, products like the Moto Razr and Galaxy Z Flip 6 mimic the old clamshell phones that used to dominate the cellphone industry. Personally, I'm convinced that the clamshell design will come to dominate the industry again, even if some book-style models might occasionally grab the spotlight.

The unavoidable issue of cost

Sticker prices will win the day

Overriding everything else is how much a book-style foldable costs to build. A flexible 7- or 8-inch screen is a complicated thing to engineer, especially if you want a hinge with dust and water resistance . On top of that, most models are equipped with a full-length external screen, so you're not forced to open your phone for tasks like messaging or phone calls. They may also need oversized batteries to cope with increased power consumption.

Those costs are inevitably passed down to the consumer, with devastating effect. Before discounts, a Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,900, some $600 more than a Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are cheaper options out there, like Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold , but not by much. It's hard for most people to justify spending that much on a phone, maybe even if they're rich -- given that the savings could go towards accessories like headphones or a smartwatch. In total, the cost of a book foldable could buy you a decent gaming PC .

By force of economic gravity, clamshells are likely to win the day.

Clamshell models aren't cheap either, but being less expensive to make, their prices are closer to the realm of reason. Someone considering an S25+ or S25 Ultra might choose a Z Flip 6 for the sake of portability, or possibly just the novelty of it. Moto Razr phones are more affordable still, about the cost of a base S25 or less.

Most people aren't paid well enough to drop $1,900 on a phone, and prices could get even worse in coming months unless tariffs revert to 2024 levels. It can take years to set up a new US manufacturing plant, and the reason phones are manufactured in countries like China in the first place is to save money on parts and labor.

The practicality of a folding phone

What do people actually want to use?

Though cost ultimately trumps everything else, there are also usability reasons to give clamshells the upper hand. As mentioned, portability is one of them -- a clamshell is even easier to fit into your pocket or purse than a conventional candybar design. Book-style devices are getting thinner and thinner, but they're still thick and unwieldy by comparison.

Then there's the issue of durability. While both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have IP48 ratings against dust and liquid, you could be in trouble if you break the Fold's front screen, since you'll have to unfold its full dimensions to do anything. Conversely, the external display on a clamshell like the Flip is just a minor convenience. You're expected to whip the phone open for most functions, so it's not the end of the world if the outside takes damage. In that respect, clamshells have yet another edge over candybars.

Most importantly, there's rarely a huge software advantage to the book layout. Don't get me wrong -- stand functions, more visible content, and multiple app windows are undoubtedly nice, especially if you want to keep watching videos or browsing the web while you chat with someone. It's just that when I'm using a phone, I'm usually focused on one task at a time anyway. It's not a burden for me to swipe between apps occasionally, and multiple windows are far more useful for work -- at which point I'd rather be using a laptop or iPad.

Could things head in the other direction?

The wild unknown

I'll be the first to concede that book-style devices could still take off. Apple's rumored to be using that format, and where that company goes, others often follow. But the foldable iPhone is also expected to be tremendously expensive, which could relegate it to the same status as the Vision Pro -- a niche product for professionals, or a plaything for people with thousands of dollars in disposable income. It's not going to replace an iPhone 18 for most shoppers.

The only way books can beat clamshells, I think, is if phone makers get serious about reducing prices.

The only way books can beat clamshells, I think, is if phone makers get serious about reducing prices, whether through production efficiency, more affordable materials, or both. That might even be the ultimate goal of companies like Samsung, but it feels like we're years away from costs coming down to the point that everyone and their neighbor has a mini-tablet in their pocket.