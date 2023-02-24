The OnePlus Nord 3 isn't expected for a few months but it might have just leaked.

If you've been holding on to your money and waiting for OnePlus to announce the Nord 3, we might have some good news for you. A new report claims to have information on when the phone will be released and what specifications it will offer when it is.

Fans of the OnePlus lineup of Nord phones can reportedly look forward to the next model being announced globally between the middle of June and some point in July. July has been a popular timeframe in the past, so that might just check out.

That, and some detailed specifications, were shared online by MySmartPrice and there's plenty to sink the teeth into.

Things start with the large 6.72-inch AMOLED display that will reportedly sport a Full HD+ resolution as well as support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Next, we have some information on what we can expect on the inside — namely a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip paired with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on the model chosen. There will be 128GB and 256GB storage options, too.

Staying inside for a moment, we're told to expect a 5,000mAH battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, while an alert slider will sit on the side.

Now we're on the external components, let's move on to those cameras. The main one will be a 50-megapixel affair while an 8-megapixel camera will handle ultrawide shots. A third 2-megapixel sensor will handle macro stuff.

Up front, selfies will be taken by a 16-megapixel camera, we're told.

That all seems to sit pretty squarely with expectations, while we can obviously look forward to the use of a USB-C charging port for that SuperVOOC goodness.

If OnePlus really is going to announce the Nord 3 in July then we still have a little wait ahead of us. Time to kick back and keep saving that money if you've set your heart on one of these things.